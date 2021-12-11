New Delhi: There is a lot of talk and speculation about the signs and symptoms of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, which has been designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Various organisations have pointed out the high transmissibility of the new variant. While a virus may be highly transmissible, its virulence is what defines the mortality rate among people.Also Read - COVID Vaccine Drive May Hit Roadblock As Syringe Factories Asked To Shut Operations In Haryana

The Delta variant of Covid-19 earlier wreaked havoc around the world, causing innumerable deaths and never-seen-before hospitalisation rate. Not only is it extremely infectious, but also triggers mild to moderate to severe symptoms ranging from high fever, persistent cough to breathlessness, chest pain and low blood oxygen levels. Also Read - New COVID Variant: 18-Month-Old Omicron Patient Discharged Post Recovery, 3-Year-Old Boy Asymptomatic

However, the Omicron cases so far reported across the globe are said to be mild in terms of symptoms. Given that the new strain has over 30 mutations in the spike protein, which is unlike any other previous strain, experts believe it can escape vaccine immunity, which is why it’s spreading like wildfire. The WHO suggests that the newest variant of the SARS-CoV-2 may easily infect those who have either caught the virus earlier or been fully vaccinated. The global health agency also states that the disease will be milder as compared to the Delta variant. Also Read - Omicron Impact To Be Less Severe On Indian Economy With Increasing Covid Vaccination: Govt

Here are the 5 symptoms you must watch out for:

Fatigue, exhaustion

Similar to earlier variants, Omicron may lead to fatigue or extreme exhaustion. A person may feel overtired, experience low energy and may have a strong desire to rest, which can disrupt everyday activities. However, it is important to note that fatigue may arise out of other reasons and health problems too. Make sure to get yourself tested to confirm your condition.

Scratchy throat

As per the South African doctor, Angelique Coetzee, individuals infected with the Omicron complained of “scratchy” throat rather than sore throat, which is unusual. While the two may be similar to an extent, the former may correlate more with irritation of the throat while the latter is more painful.

Mild fever that goes away on its own

Since the onset of novel coronavirus, mild to moderate fever is one of the tell-tale signs of COVID-19. But while fever from previous strains had a lingering effect on the patients, the current variant induces mild body temperature that gets better on its own, as per Dr. Coetzee.

Night sweats and body ache

In another update by South Africa’s Department of Health, general practitioner doctor Unben Pillay listed down the symptoms patients were experiencing. He suggests that night sweats could be telling symptoms of the new Omicron variant that may arise at night. Night sweats occur when you sweat so profusely that your clothes and bedding become wet even if you’re laying down in a cool area. This, according to the doctor, could be accompanied by other symptoms including “lots of body pain.”

Dry cough

Dry cough is very likely in people infected with Omicron. It was one of the most common symptoms in previous strains as well. Dry cough is when you force out a hacking sound to clear any irritation in the throat or airways.

Important Note: As opposed to symptoms from the previous variants, Omicron infection is believed to show no signs of loss of smell and/or taste and there have been no cases of a stuffy, clogged nose, and those affected by the new strain have not complained of very high temperature either.