Omicron Symptoms: Worried about identifying symptoms of Omicron variant? We have got you covered. According to experts, tiredness, joint pain, cold and high fever are the four prominent symptoms to differentiate Delta and Omicron variants of coronavirus, reported the livemint. And following the prescribed Covid protocols like – wearing a face mask, avoiding gathering, sanitising hands, and social distancing – is the best way to avoid catching Omicron infection, doctors said.

Meanwhile, one expert was quoted as saying by the mint that India might see Covid-19 surge by the end of January 2022. "We are expecting the third wave soon, hospitals have been boasting with all medical facilities like oxygen, vaccine, and medicines. What world will be facing, we will be facing the same thing in coming days," Dr Sambit, Director (Medical) of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hyderabad was quoted as saying by the mint.

"As of now we haven't seen a significant surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, but it has been trickling slowly. Over the last month, the count down was zero but since last week, patients have been reporting, though they are not diagnosed with severe disease," he added.

“We are not sure whether it’s Omicron variant or Delta variant because that needs genetic testing. Most of them are suffering from fever, headache, a stuffy nose, and cough. As of now, we haven’t seen any patient suffering from shortness of breath that requires hospitalisation,” Dr Sambit further said.

(With inputs from agencies)