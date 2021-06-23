New Delhi: The University of Oxford has said that it was testing the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin as a possible treatment for COVID-19. The development, reported by Reuters, comes after a huge buzz surrounding the medicine after a few studies reportedly showed a reduction in virus replication on taking Ivermectin. The Oxford testing is a part of a British government-backed study that aims at developing covid recoveries for non-hospital settings. Also Read - Delta Variant 'Greatest Threat' to US' COVID-19 Efforts: Dr Fauci

Here’s What We Know so Far

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug, approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), used as a prescription medication to treat certain parasitic roundworm infections.

Typically, ivermectin is used for patients with intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis.

However, in a recent study, it was found that the oral antiparasitic drug can be used as a “prophylaxis treatment” against COVID-19 as its regular use could significantly reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus or at least prevents infection from taking a severe turn.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned against the use of Ivermectin for COVID-19 due to lack of evidence. The FDA also did not support the data.

A German body, in its analysis of Ivermectin, identified that there is “no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies”.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Union Health Ministry decided to drop the medicine from the list of covid drugs as a cure for mild or asymptomatic cases.

What is the new study on Ivermectin?

An ongoing study by the University of Oxford is now identifying how Ivermectin resulted in a reduction of virus replication in laboratory studies, adding that a small pilot showed giving the drug early could reduce viral load and the duration of symptoms in some cases of mild COVID-19. Also Read - Ghaziabad Unlock: Weekly Markets Can Now Open. Check Timing Here

Ivermectin is the seventh treatment to be investigated in trials for possible treatment of coronavirus. Along with ivermectin, Oxford University is also testing the antiviral drug favipiravir. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, 23 June 2021: India Logs 50,848 Cases Today; Positivity Rate Drops to 2.67%