A prime minster's job is extremely stressful and the work is never-ending. Big decisions have to be made on a daily basis, speeches have to be prepared, interactions are undertaken with world leaders on a regular basis, and the work also requires long hours of travelling. All this sounds pretty hectic even for a healthy young person, so as an elderly person and someone with such a stressful job, PM Narendra Modi has adopted many healthy habits in his daily routine to keep himself mentally and physically fit so that he can function at his best.

On PM Modi's 72nd birthday, let's take a look at some of the healthy habits that he has incorporated in his lifestyle that he swears by.

1. MORNING YOGA ROUTINE

The idea of International Yoga Day was conceived by PM Modi and he inaugurated the first World Yoga Day on June 21, 2015. PM Modi also practices what he preaches. While accepting that people might have different ways to stay fit, the PM has always said that he has greatly benefitted from yoga. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Birthday: 10 Exceptional Facts You Need To Know About The Prime Minister

In a tweet in March 2020 – at a time when the enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic was just hitting the world – the PM had shared his Yoga routine saying, “Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial.”

2. GROUNDING AND BREATHING EXERCISES

Nature has a lot of healing powers as it helps reduce stress, lowers blood pressure, lowers risk of many diseases, and gives us oxygen and vitamin D. Apart from Yoga, PM Modi practices grounding exercises by connecting and also meditation techniques like anulom vilom while he’s out in the fresh air.

A while back, PM Modi shared that he grounds with 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, and Aakash – by walking on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas. “This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises,” PM Modi said in his tweet in which he shared a video of his morning regime.

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

3. LIGHT AND HEALTHY BREAKFAST

PM Modi begins his day with light and healthy breakfast meal that usually consists of Poha and ginger chai. PM Modi is a pure vegetarian, so his diet includes a lot of fruits and vegetables. He is also very fond of traditional South Indian and Gujarati dishes and relishes them whenever he gets a chance.

4. YOGA NIDRA MEDITATION – ONCE OR TWICE A WEEK

Yoga Nidra is a form of guided meditation also known as “yogic sleep” or “effortless relaxation”. It’s usually practiced lying down with a teacher guiding the session. PM Modi shared in 2020 that whenever he gets time, he practices Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. “It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net,” he tweeted sharing a video of guided Yoga Nidra meditation for beginners.

5. TREATS COLD, COMMON AILMENTS WITH NATURAL REMEDIES AND SWEARS BY AYURVEDA

In an interview, PM revealed that he treats his cold by drinking hot water and observing a fast as well. Besides, PM Modi has always encouraged the countrymen to rely on time-tested home readies for treating common ailments.

PM Modi has also been a strong proponent of Ayurveda and had said that after yoga, the world will accept India’s age-old Ayurveda principles soon. PM Modi has said that the youth will have to take the lead in explaining it to countries scientifically.

