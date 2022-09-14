Premature Graying of Hair: As you become older, your hair may start to thin out in specific parts of the head or turn grey or white instead of remaining its original colour. However, grey hair can develop at practically any stage of life. Even young adults and those in their 20s could notice a few grey hair. As people age, a change in hair colour is typical, other causes of grey hair include vitamin b-12 deficiency, stress, smoking and others.Also Read - Best Bridal Hair Care Tips And Wedding Hairstyles by Shahnaz Husain to Slay On Your Special Day

According to Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, "Premature greying of hair is an important cause of Low self-esteem. it occurs in varying degrees in Individuals depending on chronological ageing, oxidative stress, antioxidant intake, genetics, diet & lifestyle and exposure to stress or ability to deal with stress."

FOLLOW THESE TIPS FOR PREMATURE GREYING:

Take sufficient antioxidants. In the natural form as in vegetable and fruit juices, and in the synthetic form by taking supplements. Increase your protein intake. It gives your hair a natural shine and a good texture. Take care of your scalp. Include dark green vegetables and orange & yellow fruits & vegetables in your diet. Include more minerals in your diet. Have foods rich in zinc, iron and copper Avoid foods loaded with artificial colours and preservatives. They put a strain on your digestive system Avoid commercially processed hair dye. Try some natural nourishing hair masks. Use products that are gentle, without any harsh detergents like sodium lauryl sulfate. Massage your hair with your fingertips. It helps proper blood circulation in the scalp. Exercise regularly promotes proper blood circulation to hair follicles.

A healthy diet and proper hair maintenance are also beneficial. However, the procedure might sometimes be irreversible. Regular usage of natural therapies could delay and even reverse the ageing process for white hair.

