Tokyo/New Delhi: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot at while addressing an election rally in the city of Nara on Friday, is in cardiopulmonary arrest. According to the BBC, the term cardiopulmonary arrest is often used before death is officially confirmed in Japan. Although there were no immediate updates on Abe’s health condition, emergency officials have however said that the former leader does not appear to have any life signs.Also Read - Deeply Distressed By Attack On My Dear Friend Abe Shinzo, Says PM Modi

“Fire dept says ex-PM Shinzo Abe is in cardiopulmonary arrest. He’s scheduled to be transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture. Police say Abe appears to have been shot from behind with a shotgun”, reported Japan’s NHK WORLD News. Also Read - Shinzo Abe Shot: Japan Govt's Official Statement

What is Cardiopulmonary Arrest?

The term Cardiopulmonary arrest means the heart cannot sufficiently pump blood and supply necessary oxygen to the rest of the body. In Japan, officials sometimes use the term to describe situations where victims are no longer alive but before a formal declaration of death has been made. Also Read - Dramatic Video of Attacker Who Shot Shinzo Abe Being Caught Emerges | WATCH

Difference Between Heart Attack And Cardiopulmonary Arrest

A person suffers heart attack when one of the coronary arteries is blocked. If left untreated, the person can die as he/she wont be able to get requisite oxygen. A Cardiopulmonary Arrest is when a person’s heart stops pumping blood around their body and they stop breathing normally.

How Shinzo Abe Was Shot?

Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan. The broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him.

Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood. The former Japanese PM was in Nara campaigning ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house and was giving a speech when people heard a gunshot.