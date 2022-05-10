Coimbatore: At a time when Kerala is already battling the spread of the COVID-19 virus, another flu has started haunting the coastal state. A rare viral disease called ‘Tomato Flu’ has infected more than 80 children below five years of age. According to local media reports, Kerala has already recorded 82 instances of ‘Tomato Flu’ or ‘Tomato Fever,’ and the number is predicted to climb.Also Read - Amid 4th Wave Threat, Tamil Nadu to Focus on COVID Vaccine in These Districts | Read Details

To prevent the viral infection from entering Tamil Nadu, a medical team at Walayar, a town on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, is testing those entering Coimbatore for fever, rashes and other illness – symptoms of tomato flu. Two medical officers are leading the team to check passengers, particularly children, of all vehicles, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources on Tuesday. Also, a 24-member team has been formed to check the children, aged below five, in anganwadis, the sources said. Also Read - Upset Over no Toilet at Husband’s House, Tamil Nadu Woman Ends Life

What Is Tomato Flu?

Tomato Flu is a common kind of viral infection in India, wherein children below five years of age experience fever, usually accompanied by rashes, skin irritation and dehydration. The flu causes blisters on several parts of the infected child’s body, which are generally red in colour, and thus it is called “tomato flu” or “tomato fever”. Currently, the infection is only reported in parts of the Kollam district in Kerala, but health officials warned that if preventive measures are not taken, the infection can spread to other areas too. Also Read - Kerala Woman Spots Snake Skin in Parotta Parcel, Hotel Temporarily Shut Down | See Pic

Symptoms Of Tomato Flu

High fever

Rashes

Skin irritation, and skin colour change in hands and legs

Blisters

Dehydration

Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

Cough, cold

Fatigue and body pain

How To Prevent Tomato Fue From Spreading

Though, according to health officials, the virus is not lethal and could be treated, however, if a child shows any symptoms of the fever, they should be taken to the doctor right away.