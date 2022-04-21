Hemorrhoids or piles is a medical condition characterized by swollen veins in your anus and lower rectum. Piles can lead to itching and irritation in your anal region, bleeding, pain and discomfort. It is caused by increased pressure due to pregnancy, being overweight or straining during bowel movements, according to Harvard Health.Also Read - 3 Myths About 'Sugar Detox' That You Should Stop Believing in!

The symptoms include rectal pain, itching and bleeding. Piles are not dangerous, but they can be painful and recurrent. The problem of constipation is the main reason behind piles disease. If you take care of constipation, then you can somewhat cure piles. Avoiding few foods can surely help relief piles.

Avoid these food items to get relief from Piles

Gluten Rich Food : Foods high on gluten can cause constipation and piles. A protein called gluten is found in grains like wheat, and barley. Gluten can lead to autoimmune disease in some people and the immune system severely damages their digestion. It can trigger constipation and then piles.

: In some people, cow milk or dairy products made from it can also develop constipation and piles disease. Because the protein present in cow's milk can also cause constipation. This has been proved in many research. You can use soy milk instead of cow milk.

: Consumption of red meat can also become the cause of hemorrhoids disease caused by constipation. Because red meat has negligible fiber and the amount of fat in it is also high. Due to which it is not easily digested by the body, and it can collect and cause problems in getting out of the body. Hemorrhoid patients should stay away from it.

: If you eat fried or fast food in large quantities, then you may develop piles problem. Because, like red meat, these foods are also low in fibre and high in fats. Instead, you can opt for green vegetables and fruits.

: If you eat fried or fast food in large quantities, then you may develop piles problem. Because, like red meat, these foods are also low in fibre and high in fats. Instead, you can opt for green vegetables and fruits. Alcohol: Alcohol causes dehydration in the body, which makes the problem of constipation serious. This problem of constipation further hinders the easy passage of stool and causes piles disease.

Make sure you opt for healthier options.