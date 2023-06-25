Home

People now consume more fats, sweets, and processed carbs thanks to the impact of the modern-day diet, which just offers empty calories with no real nutritional value.

Nutrient Deficiency: For effective operation, our body needs both macronutrients and micronutrients. A nutritional shortage happens when your body doesn’t get enough of a certain nutrient or is unable to absorb it. We must rely on our diet to obtain the majority of essential nutrients because our bodies cannot create them. Having a balanced diet becomes crucial in this circumstance. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Preventing macro and micronutrient deficiency is crucial and the best way to overcome any nutrient deficiencies is to make sure you are eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet.”

5 MOST COMMON NUTRIENT DEFICIENCIES

1. IRON: A common nutritional deficiency that can lead to anaemia and fatigue.

How to overcome it? Increase iron-rich foods like amaranth, ragi, raisins, lentils, sesame seeds, and dark leafy greens. Enhance absorption by consuming vitamin C-rich foods alongside iron sources. Cook food in cast iron cookware.

2. VITAMIN B12: Its deficiency is very common, especially in vegetarians, vegans, and older adults.

How to overcome it? Include foods rich in B12 milk, chlorella, yoghurt, and fresh cheese. If you’re unable to meet your vitamin B12 requirements through diet alone, consider taking a vitamin B12 supplement.

3. VITAMIN D: It is a fat-soluble vitamin that functions like a steroid hormone in your body.

How to overcome it? Get sunlight exposure and consume vitamin D-rich foods like mushrooms, salmon, and egg yolks. Consider a supplement if recommended by a healthcare professional.

4. IODINE: One of the most common nutrient deficiencies that may cause enlargement of the thyroid gland.

How to overcome it? Use iodized salt (contains iodine) in your cooking and food preparation. Include natural sources of iodine such as yoghurt, dairy products, and prunes.

5. VITAMIN A: Its deficiency can lead to various health issues, particularly affecting vision and immune function. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, meaning it requires dietary fat for absorption. Ensure you consume a balanced intake of healthy fats.

How to overcome it? Include foods rich in vitamin A bajra, green gram dal, amaranth leaves, sweet potato, papaya, mango, and sesame seeds.

It is always better to speak with a healthcare expert or a certified dietitian for individualized advice based on your requirements and medical circumstances.

