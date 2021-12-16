Winter months can often accentuate the pain caused in joints. The sudden drop in the barometric pressure results in the swelling of bones in the knees, making it more difficult for the aches to seek relief. But there are ways to deal with the unbearable pain caused by arthritis and gain some remedy apart from the intake of medications and other prescriptions.Also Read - Fitness Tips: Guide On How To Do A Chest Workout Without Any Risk Of Injury Or Pain | Watch Video

Arthritis is a medical condition that causes joint inflammation making an individual unable to experience regular movements around the joints. The joints that have bones and cartilage get torn due to wear and tear with time. The breakdown of cartilage tissue is most common in the declining years of life. But lately, statistics have shown that the younger generation belonging to the age group of 20 to 40 are also getting affected by arthritis.

To stay healthy, one must have to accept the conditions and follow a routine. Following the 5 tips given below will help the patients to cope with the pain and suffering.

Stay Active: The cold weather can cause stiffness, leading to the inability to challenge oneself for exercise. This leads to the misconception of exercises causing an increase in joint pain. If the pain doesn’t persist for long, it is always advised to engage in physical activity to be flexible and energetic. Enrolling in a gym membership with a friend will help motivate one to stay active. Heat Up: The warmth of blood helps in pain tolerance. In the winter, patients need to stay warm and seek benefits from heat therapy. Soaking in a hot water tub, wearing feet warmers and gloves can help in relieving the pain. Lose Weight: The pressure on the knees and hips tends to be less if the body has to take less weight on itself. The less weight to be carried, the less stress on joints. A loss of 10 pounds can take 30-40 pounds of pressure off the body while walking, making it easier to deal with arthritis during winters. Get a Massage: Research from The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine in June 2015 has said that getting a massage once a week, for at least 8 weeks can help in relaxing the muscles around joint pain problems. Increasing the frequency of treating our body with a rub down will be even more beneficial during winters. Hydration: Drinking plenty of water during winters is essential for all. People often think that the idea of staying hydrated is only during the summers when winters require more moisture and humidity inside the body due to dry air. A warm cup of tea or a bowl of soup can also help equally. Alongside, having 8 glasses of water per day is the best remedy for less pain in the cold.

Considering a physician when the pain persists for a long time is crucial. In today’s day, there are several medical treatments and surgeries available for patients suffering from arthritis. These surgeries include osteotomy, arthroscopy, synovectomy, and total joint replacement. All of these, when treated by a good orthopedic surgeon can provide relief from pain and more stability to the joints.

(Authored by Dr. Anil Sood, Joint Replacement Surgery at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore)