Health Tips: 7 Ways to Strengthen Bone and Joint Health in Your 40s

Our bodies get a little rusty with age and so doe our bones and joints. Often the first signs of discomfort start to appear as people near their 40s. Here are few lifestyle tweaks to make to strengthen out joints for a healthier future.

How many times have we heard our elderly complain about pain in the joints and limbs? Quite often, right? As we age, so do our bones, our organs and there is a visible difference in mobility and bodily functions as we age. Therefore, it is imperative to keep oiling our bones and joints to keep them working healthily for as long as possible.

It is a natural process in that our bones and joints sustain damage with age and reduce in mobility causing pain and discomfort.

Here are a few tips and lifestyle tweaks that can help t improve bone and joint health for longevity.

7 WAYS TO KEEP BONE AND JOINTS HEALTHY

Stay Active: One of the foremost things to keep in mind is to remain active. Just like machines, when left uncared and unused, they tend to rust and stop working. Similarly, it is important to keep the movement of joints. Avoid sitting at one place in one position for a longer duration. It is better to at least keep moving a little bit every half hour to 1 hour. Weight Management: Weight plays an essential role in maintaining joint health. Our joints bear the weight of our bodies. Therefore, extra weight or obesity often leads to pain in the knee, back and hips. It is best to seek a professional to chart out a course of action for healthy weight management. What You Eat is What You Reap: There are no surprises about consuming a healthy diet for optimal functioning of the body. Include foods with vitamin D, vitamin C, and more proteins. Regular Physical Activity: Exercising is one of the cardinal rules for a healthy lifestyle. It helps to keep the limbs, muscles and joints mobile and flexible. Hydration is a Golden Rule: Water is important for joint cartilage. When we stay hydrated enough, our body produces synovial fluid for joints that guards them from deterioration. Warm-Up and Cool-Down Process: Before indulging in physical activities it is essential to warm up. This helps to prepare the muscles for a workout coming up its way. This also lowers the risk of injury. Similarly, after exercising, it is important to let the body cool down and recover. Ensure Proper Techniques: Performing exercises, yoga and fitness is important but what is also more important is the technique. Doing an exercise correctly is the most essential. Otherwise, it may lead injuries and also adds strain to the joints and bones.

Starting now is the time. It is always better to start by making lifestyle changes if you don’t already do it, and make way for a healthier life. Joint and bone health is important to keep our bodies mobile as we age.

