Health Tips For Summer: 5 Foods and Drinks You Must Avoid This Season

With sun shinning bright over our heads and making us sweat, here are some expert-recommended things that one must avoid in this Summer season.

Summer is all about endeavouring to stay cool and trying to ‘beat the heat’. From the kind of food we eat, drink we take, clothes we wear, everything changes as per season. And summer entails a lot of sweat and scorching heat and sunscreens too. As we enter the hot summer months, it’s important to be mindful of our diet and stay hydrated as well. Here are some expert recommended lifestyle tweaks that we may adhere to this summer season for a cooler summer days ahead.

Ruchi Sharma, Nutritionist and Founder of EAT FIT REPEAT has shared some lifestyle tips, some foods that one must avoid during hot summer days.

5 Things to Avoid in Summer

Processed food: While they may be convenient, processed foods often have high amounts of sodium and preservatives, which make us feel bloated and dehydrated. Instead, stick to whole foods like fruits and vegetables for a nourishing meal. Caffeine in Summer: While a morning cup of coffee can be energizing, caffeine acts as a diuretic and can dehydrate us quickly. Replace that second cup of coffee with a refreshing glass of water or coconut water to stay hydrated throughout the day. Greasy Foods: These can often cause stomach discomfort and overheating, which is something we’ll want to avoid in the summer months. Instead, opt for grilled or roasted foods for a healthier meal. Limiting Alcohol: Alcohol can cause dehydration and overheating, which is amplified in the summer heat. If you must have a drink, make sure to also consume plenty of water. Sugary Drinks: Sugary drinks may taste great, but they are often loaded with empty calories and can lead to dehydration. Instead, stick to water, coconut water or infused water for a refreshing and hydrating drink.

When we wear tight-fitting clothes, we don’t allow our skin to breathe and can cause us to feel even hotter than we already do. Instead, opt for loose-fitting clothing made of light, breathable fabrics. In conclusion, staying on top of our diet and hydration needs is crucial during the hot summer months.

