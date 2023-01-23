Home

Health Tips For Women: 6 Essential Nutrients For Women in 40s During Winter

Nutrients For Women in 40s: A women's hormone system undergoes intricate changes at every stage of life, resulting in emotional, physical, and mental instability.

Nutrients For Women in 40s: To maintain a healthy and fit body, vitamins and other nutrients are necessary. Despite our best efforts, we cannot truly obtain all the nutrients we need from the food we consume. Individuals who stick to diets put limits on their food intake, which results in nutrient deficiencies. In order for women’s bodies to function correctly, certain nutrients like iron, calcium, and vitamin D, among others are a must. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a few important nutrients women need to add to their diet in their 40s and beyond for a healthy lifestyle.

5 ESSENTIAL NUTRIENTS FOR WOMEN IN THEIR 40s IN WINTER

Iron: It is an essential nutrient that is needed for growth and transporting oxygen to your tissues. Women in their 40’s experience important changes and this period corresponds to perimenopause for most women and are associated with the risk of iron deficiency anaemia. Getting enough iron from nuts, legumes& beans, leafy vegetables, and fortified grain is essential in this phase. Iron is best absorbed with Vitamin C. Protein: Protein helps to keep our muscles strong, which is important for maintaining the balance and mobility needed as we age. Women prefer sitting more and less exercise which compounds a natural ageing process called sarcopenia, which is a loss of muscle mass. Thus, eating enough protein sources like beans & lentils, and dairy products like milk cottage cheese and plain yoghurt is recommended. Calcium: Calcium helps strengthen your bones in every stage of life, especially, after 40. It’s also needed for our heart, muscles and nerves to function. To increase your calcium intake, focus on incorporating whole foods including dairy, leafy vegetables, ragi, into your diet. Vitamin D: D is a biggie, especially after 40, because it helps protect against age-related changes. Deficiencies in Vitamin D have been linked to various health issues. Plus Vitamin D is essential for the Absorption of calcium in the body. Sun is the best source of Vitamin D along with dietary sources such as mushrooms, egg yolk, fish, fortified grains & cereals. Vitamins B: Because ageing can alter the functioning of our organs, getting enough B vitamins is an important part of keeping the cellular and organ system processes of your body running smoothly. Vitamin B-rich foods include legumes, leafy vegetables and more.