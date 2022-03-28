You might be aware that anything in excess is harmful. The same is the case with protein. Though we know that protein is good for health, do we know where to stop? How much is too much and bad for the health? Let us find out.Also Read - Study Reveals How IVF Children May Get Some Advantages in Quality of Life in Adulthood

How much protein do we need?

Protein is essential for human life. A building block of every human cell, it regulates cell function, building tissue, and helping your blood carry oxygen throughout the body. Along with carbohydrates and fat, protein is one of the three major micronutrients which are significant for growth, development, and tissue repair. The average recommended protein consumption is calculated using the ratio of 1 gram of protein for every 1 kilogram of a person’s body weight. However, minor changes in the quantity are needed depending on the factors such as age, gender, pregnancy, and activity levels. For instance, a person with intense activity levels might need 1.6 g of protein per kg of body weight. A pregnant or breastfeeding woman might need to eat a lot more protein than other people of the same age. In addition, people may need to increase protein intake as they age. Also Read - 3 Easy Exercises For Your Neck, Shoulders And Back

It is also important to mention that lack of protein can lead to fatigue, brain fog, hunger, and slower recovery from illness and injury. Low protein can also cause loss of muscle mass, especially in elder people. Also Read - 8 Healthy Habits for Women to Consider in Their 30s

Can too much protein be harmful?

Yes, too much protein intake is harmful. Consuming very high protein diets can increase your chances of having kidney stones. It could also lead to bad breath, indigestion, and dehydration. Certain diets that contain lots of red meat, dairy, and processed foods might lead to a higher risk of heart disease and colon cancer. See a doctor in case you are experiencing the following symptoms of kidney problems:

Poor appetite

Frequent urination

Dry, itchy skin

Trouble sleeping

Best sources of protein

There are healthier options available when you are choosing high-protein foods which can help lower your risk for some of the negative effects of a high-protein diet. Here are some of the healthy sources of protein include:

whole grains

nuts

legumes

grass-fed lean meats and pasture-raised poultry

eggs from pastured hens

grass-fed and organic dairy

It is better to avoid high-fat meats and dairy products as well as fried or processed protein sources. Eat heart-healthy proteins instead.

When to consult a doctor?

Your doctor and dietician can help you decide your protein intake based on your needs. It’s important to calculate the risks before starting a high-protein diet to determine whether or not it’s suitable for you. Eat a healthy, balanced diet and opt for an active lifestyle. Plan to achieve your fitness goals in a way that’s most beneficial to your health and has a long-term effect on the body.

In conclusion

For maintaining balance in the body and rebuilding muscles and bones, it is important to have a proper amount of protein. However, at the same time, it is also important to aim for healthier sources of protein. People with kidney problems should monitor protein intake carefully since too much could cause serious health problems. If you are confused looking at the countless tubs of protein powders sitting on the shelf, choose one that’s organic, has the fewest ingredients, and is tested by the regulating authorities. It is always reassuring to know that the ingredients in a powder are verified, safe and healthy to consume.

(Authored article by Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist, Co-Founder – Food Darzee)