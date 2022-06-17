Do you have arthritis? Want to know how to manage joint pain during the rainy season? Then, read on to know more about the vital tips given in the article below and follow them right away!Also Read - Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Drink Neem Juice Everyday, Health Benefits Of Neem Juice - Watch Video

Arthritis leads to inflammation in joints accompanied by stiffness and pain. Are you aware? Two of the most common types are osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Arthritis is mostly seen in those over 65.

Arthritis is commonly seen in women when compared to men and also in those who are obese. Cold climatic conditions can hurt your joints. So, if you have arthritis then you have to be extra vigilant during the rainy season.

Did you know? Arthritis pain depends on seasons as well. Arthritis can trigger due to humidity levels, atmospheric pressure, temperature change, and precipitation, and there is inflammation of one or more joints, causing pain and stiffness. Morning joint stiffness is commonly seen during the rainy season. Hence, your joints will become less flexible and mobile.

Dr Abhishek Kumar Mishra, Orthopedic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Delhi shares some foolproof measures to take care of your joints during monsoon.

Exercise on a daily basis : Are you having arthritis? Then, you will have to do some physical activity on a daily basis to keep your joints mobile. Stretch, walk, or even do yoga. You need to avoid doing heavy workouts that can lead to joint pain and injury.

Opt for hot and cold compress: Doing so can help to tackle joint pain and discomfort during the rainy season. Also, apply oil and gently massage the joint area to enhance blood circulation.

Doing so can help to tackle joint pain and discomfort during the rainy season. Also, apply oil and gently massage the joint area to enhance blood circulation. Don’t use AC : You will be shocked to know that being in an air-conditioned room can give a tough time for your joints and can lead to joint pain.

Drink water : Hydration is key to managing joint pain during the rainy season. If you drink enough water then it will help you to maintain the elasticity of the joints.

: Hydration is key to managing joint pain during the rainy season. If you drink enough water then it will help you to maintain the elasticity of the joints. Eat a well-balanced diet: You will have to include anti-inflammatory foods in your diet. Eat tomatoes, olive oil, green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, kale, whole grains, lean protein, nuts, beans, eggs, yogurt, avocados, berries, broccoli, flax seeds, salmon, carrots, ginger, walnuts, pineapple, turmeric, celery. Try to stay away from processed, junk, and canned food, alcohol, and smoking.