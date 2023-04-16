Home

Healthy Breakfast Tips: 5 Morning Meals to Keep You Energised Throughout The Day

Here's a list below to help you build the healthy breakfast.

Breakfast is a great way to start your day. While some people prefer to skip breakfast, others need a source of energy to get going. If you enjoy breakfast, choosing nutritious foods may provide long-lasting energy and keep you full for hours. Having a healthy breakfast also keep you full for hours. The foods which are high in protein, healthy fats, and micronutrients help curb cravings in evening but also improve your metabolism. Here’s the list below will help you build a healthy breakfast.

As per Nutritionist, ”The right breakfast can do both – meet your nutritional needs and keep your energy levels high. A typical healthy breakfast consists of a variety of foods — whole grains, low-fat protein or dairy sources, and fruit. It’s important to avoid high fat foods like fried ganthia, chaklis, fried dosa, stuffed parathas, puri bhaji, batata vadas, medu vadas for your breakfast as they take longer to digest. And the longer it takes for digestion of any food, the more it diminishes your mental energy.”

Dietician and Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee suggested 5 quick and easy breakfast ideas to boost your energy. Here’s the list below will help you build a healthy breakfast.

5 Breakfast Ideas to Keep You Energised Throughout The Day

Egg on toast along with mint-coriander juice Moong dal dosa with green chutney and tomato-carrot juice Gobi parantha with curd and ash gourad juice For light eaters: one boiled egg + 5-8 almonds + 1 glass of tomato-celery juice A bowl of fresh fruits

