Healthy Diet Tips: 5 Reasons Why Are Fats Essential For a Nutrient-Rich Diet

Fatty food is mostly considered unhealthy and very rightly so. However, our body has certain requirement of fats for optimal functioning. So, how do we differentiate which fat to eat or not to eat?

How much fat is there in this food? Is this a common thought before consuming too much junk? Probably, many people are conscious about the fat count in their bodies. Fat accumulation is one of the most unhealthy things to happen to our body. It can read to high cholesterol, fatty liver, obesity and other health complications as well. But this does not mean that one should totally cut out fat from life. The body requires a certain amount of good, healthy fat. Fats make up for an important part of the diet. Fat is a major source of energy, so instead of avoiding it, focus on how you can improve the quality of the fat you eat.

Well, it is important to note that not all fats are created equal. Aim for a balanced intake of healthy fats, such as monounsaturated fats (found in foods like avocados, nuts, and olive oil) and polyunsaturated fats (found in fatty fish, seeds, and vegetable oils). Limiting saturated and trans fats is recommended for maintaining optimal health.

Healthy Diet: 5 Reason Why Fats Are Important For Diet

Supports Cell Growth: Fat provides structure to the outer membrane of every cell in your body Absorb Vitamins: Vitamins A, D, E and K are fat soluble, meaning your body can absorb them only when you consume them along with fat For Brain and Eye Health: The omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) help maintain the health of your brain, central nervous system, and retinas. Wound Healing: Essential fatty acids play a key role in wound healing and blood clotting. Hormone Production: Serve as building blocks for steroid hormones and aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins required for hormone synthesis and function.

Source of Energy: Each gram of fat you consume provides you with about 9 calories of energy.

Food Sources For Healthy Fats

Avocado Fatty Fish Nuts and Seeds Olive Oil Coconut Oil Eggs Sesame

So, while one should steer clear of calories and lots of carbs, healthy fat should be consumed in substantial quantities. This is generic information and no substitute for any professional advise.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.