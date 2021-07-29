Unbelievable! Alcohol Can Actually be Good For Your Health

New Delhi: Surprisingly, alcohol too has several health-related benefits. No, we aren’t kidding! Don’t believe us? Well, scroll down for more details.Also Read - 5 Lifestyle Habits That Are Increasing Your Risk of a Heart Attack

Since time immemorial, we have been told that drinking alcohol is bad for our health and in fact, it damages one's liver and leads to several health issues. However, what if tell you alcohol can be beneficial for you in many ways?

Well, don't jump to any conclusion yet! And before you go ahead and start opening that liquor bottle right away after reading the headline, please know that it has certain health benefits only if consumed in moderation.

According to mayoclinic, moderate alcohol use includes one drink a day for women and up to two drinks a day for men. One drink can include 12 ounces of beer (355 ml), 5 ounces of wine (148 ml ) or 1.5 ounces of liquor (44.3 ml).

Please note that if you continue to drink after the recommended amount, the benefits start lowering and the risks start increasing.

Reduces the risk of heart failure

Importantly, if you are addicted to alcohol and indulge in binge drinking, it can lead to serious heart problems. However, moderate drinking can reduce the risk of heart failure. Experts believe that drinking in moderate amount can reduce the chances of having a heart attack, stroke, or hardened arteries by 25% to 40%. Well, this could be due to the fact that small amounts of alcohol can increase high-density lipoproteins cholesterol levels (HDL) which is good for the body.

Increases life expectancy

Many research has shown that drinking moderately can increase one’s life span and helps one live longer. According to a 2018 study published in the journal PLOS Medicine, people who drink in moderation are less likely to die young than those who abstain from alcohol entirely. In fact, it was found out that drinking moderately throughout the week was better than binge drinking and showed a 25% reduced risk of mortality.

Good for your mental health

Mental health is as important as the physical health. Apart from the physical benefits, there are some psychological benefits of moderate drinking as well. It was found that people who drink moderately are happier and carefree. Can’t agree more!

It prevents kidney stones

This is one of the widely known facts of drinking. It is true that people who drink regularly but moderately are at a lowered risk of getting kidney stones. You ask why? Well, it is because alcohol makes us pee more often, therefore keeping our kidneys clear of any crystals that later on form stones. It is important to note that drinking excessively can lead to dehydration that increases the risk of kidney stones. So, moderate drinking is the key.

What is Binge Drinking?

Binge drinking, according to a report in Mayoclinic, is defined as four or more drinks within two hours for women and five or more drinks within two hours for men.

When NOT to Drink Alcohol?

In certain circumstances, the risks of drinking alcohol may outweigh its possible health benefits. For example, mayoclinic recommends to check with your doctor about drinking if:

You’re pregnant or trying to become pregnant

You’ve been diagnosed with alcoholism or alcohol addiction, or you have a strong family history of alcoholism

You’ve had a hemorrhagic stroke (when a blood vessel in your brain leaks or ruptures)

You have liver or pancreatic disease

You have heart failure or you’ve been told you have a weak heart

You take prescription or over-the-counter medications that can interact with alcohol

Disclaimer: This content is created and published for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice and should not be relied on as health or personal advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.