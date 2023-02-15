Home

Health

Healthy Gut: 6 Natural Remedies To Cure Chronic Constipation

Healthy Gut: 6 Natural Remedies To Cure Chronic Constipation

Everyone’s bowel habits vary, but constipated people typically have less than three bowel movements per week.

Healthy Gut: 6 Natural Remedies To Cure Chronic Constipation

Constipation is the most common issue faced by 60% of the population. Everyone’s bowel habits vary, but constipated people typically have less than three bowel movements per week. Chronic constipation, in addition to causing several long-term problems, disrupts people’s daily lives by leaving them with less energy and enthusiasm.

Also Read:

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some easy home remedies to help reduce constipation. Through her Instagram posts, she writes, “Constipation is one of the most common gut health issues that can be addressed only by fixing your lifestyle. Sharing few combinations that help relieve constipation:”

You may like to read

6 Natural Remedies to Relieve Constipation at Home:

YOGURT + FLAX SEEDS POWDER: Yogurt – Contain a strain of friendly bacteria, or probiotic, called Bifidobacterium lactis, which helps regulate the digestive system, while flaxseeds a rich source of soluble fiber. Soluble fiber dissolves in water, making stools softer and easier to pass.

AMLA JUICE: 30 ml of amla juice mixed with a glass of water first thing in the morning helps boost digestion and ease constipation.

OAT BRAN: Oat bran is high in both soluble and insoluble fiber, which may help relieve constipation and support bowel health

GHEE + MILK: Ghee is a rich source of butyric acid which improves intestinal metabolism and helps in the movement of stools. Taking 1 teaspoon of ghee in a cup of hot milk at bedtime is an effective way of reducing constipation the next morning.

LEAFY GREENS: Greens such as spinach, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli are not only rich in fiber but also great sources of folate and vitamins C and K. These greens help add bulk and weight to stools, which makes them easier to pass through the gut.

WATER: Increasing your intake of liquids may improve constipation, especially when consumed in combination with a higher-fiber diet.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.