Today, hair loss has become the most common concern for both men and women. Losing up to 50-100 strands of hair a day is normal but if you are losing more hair than that then it is a point of concern. Nowadays, shampoos are filled with harmful chemicals which affect hair health majorly. Also Read - Is Mustard Oil Good For Your Heart Health? Here’s What Top Indian Experts Suggest

For healthy hair, it is important that you oil your tresses once a week. Here are some easy and inexpensive hair care tips that you should make a part of your routine: Also Read - Beware! Too Much Coffee Can be Detrimental For Your Heart Health

–Oiling your hair is a must: It should be done at least once a week. Coconut oil is the best to use on your hair. The oil penetrates well within the hair shaft and prevents hair from losing moisture by acting as a sealant. It makes up for protein loss; as a result, hair is less likely to suffer damage and stays dense as well as healthy. It also has anti-bacterial properties which protect your hair from bacterial and fungal infections. Also Read - Papaya Health Benefits: Beneficial For Weight Loss, Fights Aging, And More

–Rosemary Lavender hair oil: It is another effective oil for controlling hair fall and gradually building it back to healthy growth. It has an organic formulation of coconut, amla, olive, jojoba, castor, and lavender oil that stimulates hair growth and prevents hair loss. It strengthens weak hair roots, repairs split ends and nurtures thin frizzy hair back to health.

–Say no to chemical shampoo: Opt for a shampoo with organic active ingredients. Ingredients like beetroot extract, tamarind seeds, or Kunai grassroots extract cleanses your scalp effectively without harming them.

–Use a conditioner: It not only enhances the shine but also strengthens your locks and makes hair look healthy and smooth. Select a conditioner that suits your hair, else you will be disappointed with the results. Use conditioners having ingredients like Aqua, Beetroot extract, Keratin protein, and pro-vitamin B5 that provide a protective layer resulting in an enrichment of hair.

–Use only lukewarm water to wash your hair: Hot water can cause severe damage to your scalp, weakening hair follicles leading to more hair fall.

Be mindful of what you eat. Bad food habits coupled with stress will result in hair loss. Eat a balanced diet. A protein-rich diet helps curb hair loss. If you are experiencing severe hair fall, you can use a hair pack made with aloe vera, amla, shikakai and neem powder in equal amounts. Apply this once a week and then wash your hair with lukewarm water. This will soothe your scalp, provide deep nourishment and prevent hair loss and breakage.

Say no to hair dryers. Heat in any form is bad for hair. Avoid using hair dryers or other styling tools or use heat protection spray/cream before using them.

(Inputs from IANS)