Home

Health

Healthy Heart to Stronger Bones, 5 Reasons Why Magnesium is Essential For Men And Women

Healthy Heart to Stronger Bones, 5 Reasons Why Magnesium is Essential For Men And Women

Magnesium is an essential nutritional component that plays a crucial role in maintaining overall well-being. Ensuring adequate intake of this mineral can help prevent further health complications.

Healthy Heart to Stronger Bones, 5 Reasons Why Magnesium is Essential For Men And Women

Magnesium deficiency is very common, affecting an estimated 50 per cent of adults. While, many people know the prevalence of magnesium, some tend to ignore its importance, leading to further health complications like diarrhoea, fatigue, Insomnia, heightened anxiety, depression or muscle cramps.

Trending Now

Magnesium is one of the 7 minerals that the body needs in a significant amount to function and maintain good health. It is a nutritional component that plays an essential role in various physiological functions within the human body. While it is considered essential for both men and women, it’s impact on health goes beyond bone density. So, in this article, we will explore 5 reasons why magnesium is considered essential for one’s body.

You may like to read

BENEFITS OF MAGNESIUM

Heart Health: Magnesium is known to protect cardiovascular health by preventing by regulating blood pressure levels and supporting a steady heart rhythm. According to various reports, adequate magnesium intake lowers the risk of heart disease and prevents cardiac issues. Improves Muscle Function: For those engaged in physical activities, magnesium is vital for muscle function and performance. It helps in muscle contraction and relaxation, reducing the risk of cramps and enhancing exercise endurance. Bone Health: Along with calcium, magnesium is also important for maintaining strong and healthy bones. Magnesium supports bone density and reduces the risk of osteoporosis, particularly in postmenopausal women. Hormonal Balance: For women, magnesium can play a role in hormonal balance, particularly during the menstrual cycle. It may alleviate the symptoms of PMS (Pre-Menstrual Syndrome) such as bloating, mood swings and menstrual cramps. Additionally, magnesium supports hormonal balance in men, contributing to overall well-being. Mood Regulation: Adequate magnesium intake can improve mood regulation. It consists of the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin, which plays a crucial role in mood stabilisation. Thus, this nutritional component helps reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Consider incorporating magnesium-rich foods and supplements into your lifestyle to unlock these health benefits and promote a healthier life.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.