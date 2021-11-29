Healthy Lifestyle Tips: India is a gem of a country. India has never failed to mesmerize the world. Its spices, silk and knowledge (universities) are a few to name. India enjoyed a monopoly in the production of several condiments. A rich blend of Indian spices and the spices brought by the Mughal invaders created a new cuisine, which is still prevalent in our modern kitchens. These spices have their references mentioned in the ancient books of Ayurveda for their medicinal attributes. These condiments are still an eminent part of the Indian kitchen and cuisine. These not only enhances the flavours but also accentuates the nutrient content.Also Read - Is Olive Oil Good For Your Health? 7 Myths About Olive Oil Busted

Turmeric: It is an integral part of Indian cooking. It has been known for ages for its numerous therapeutic qualities, including anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic attributes. Turmeric is a member of the ginger family and has a splendid, botanical, gentle taste and imbuing dishes with a yellow hue. Turmeric enhances metabolism, further develops heart wellbeing and prevents Alzheimer’s and cancer growth. Dhaniya or Coriander Powder: It supports the acculturation of different spices and flavours utilized during cooking. Dhaniya powder adds a gritty and smoky character and is a staple to numerous Indian dishes. For a reconciliation of body and mind, the Ayurveda recommends this gracious condiment. This aromatic herb aids digestion, diabetes and various skin and health ailments. Jeera or Cumin Powder: Cumin is extensively used as a seasoning specialist, especially for the savoury tadka and as a flavouring agent for the curries and lentils prepared in every Indian Kitchen. The aromatic spice enhances the digestion and functioning of the liver and pancreas, to detox and absorb nutrients. Red Chilli Powder: For a fiery hot taste and spicy kick, red chilli powder is the ultimate option. Used in almost all curries for that punch of heat and colour, makes the dishes prepared irresistible. The primary bioactive plant compound in red chillies Capsaicin is known to reduce inflammation, improve digestion, build immunity and have several health benefits. Garam Masala: Garam masala is an amalgamation of flavours, including sweet cinnamon, zesty hotness from peppercorns, tartness from coriander, gritty cumin, and fragrant cardamom. As per the name, this masala mix translates to ‘warming spices’ intended to warm the body and help in metabolism. The composition of this blend varies appertaining to miles and regions. The northern Indian garam masala will be aromatic and mild whereas the southern Indian prefers it hot as it might get. The garam masala enjoys an extremely dominant position in the Indian kitchen. It provides anti-oxidants, regulates blood pressure, fights oral bacteria, the list goes on. Black Pepper or Kali Mirch: It is the most widely used condiment worldwide. Black pepper is prepared for its fruits, known as peppercorn, which is then dried and utilized as a spice and seasoning. It has a sharp and meekly spicy flavour that works out positively for many dishes. It has been in use since the early Ayurveda for a high concentration of intense, beneficial plant compounds. The peperine present in it has anti-oxidant properties that may be efficient in preventing and controlling the damages caused by free radicals. It even has antimicrobial potential and gastro-protective modules testify to its therapeutic benefits. Dry Mango Powder or Amchur powder: Dry mango powder is a fruity spice powder produced using dried unripe green mangoes and is utilized as a citrusy flavouring. It has a honey-like aroma with a sour fruity flavour. A souring agent that lends an acidic taste to the food. The Amchur powder combats acidity and boosts digestion, aids vision, prevents cancer and protects the heart.

Indian condiments benefits are bounty and are demonstrated by a few specialists globally. Conducive to work towards wellbeing and simultaneously quest for lip-smacking food, Indian flavours benefits are wholesome besides forestall a few ailments by battling free radicals and enhancing immunity.

(Authored article by Shammi Agarwal , MD , Pansari Group)