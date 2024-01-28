Home

Healthy Morning Checklist: 5 Daily Practices For a Bright And Happy Start to Your Day

Mornings should be the ideal time for you to kick-start your day on a positive and productive note. Your day should set a motivational tone if planned properly and systematically. Here are 5 daily habits you must adhere to for a bright, happy and positive day.

Starting your day on the right note can have a significant impact on your overall productivity, mood and well-being. By incorporating simple yet effective habits into your morning routine, you can set a positive tone for the rest of the day. So, Bhakti Arora Kapoor recommended 5 daily habits that can help you jumpstart your day and make the most out of every moment.

FOLLOW THESE 5 HABITS TO START YOUR DAY ON A POSITIVE NOTE

15-30 Mins of Morning Sunlight: Sunlight is essential for vitamin D, crucial for bone health and mood regulation. Insufficient levels can lead to conditions like rickets and osteoporosis. Exposure to natural light supports serotonin production, regulating circadian rhythm for improved sleep and mood. A Healthy And Supportive Breakfast: Breakfast is crucial for replenishing energy levels with essential nutrients, carbs and proteins. A nutritious breakfast enhances mental alertness, concentration, and mood by stabilizing blood sugar levels. Skipping breakfast can lead to brain fog and reduced productivity for some people. 15 Mins of Movement: Morning movement, like brisk walks, boosts energy, and mental clarity, and reduces stress. Consistent activity brings long-term health benefits, including improved cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and reduced risk of chronic conditions like obesity and type 2 diabetes. 5-10 Mins of Relaxation Practice: Incorporate daily affirmations, gratitude journaling, meditation, or grounding activities like breathwork and pet interaction to shift your nervous system from “fight or flight” to “rest and digest.” This transition helps prevent stress and anxiety, promoting overall well-being throughout the day. Lemon Water on an Empty Stomach: Lemon juice is astringent, pulling out toxins for a morning cleanse. Rich in vitamin C, lemons boost immunity and contain antioxidants. They stimulate digestive enzymes, aid weight management, freshen breath, and have an alkalizing effect, balancing pH levels.

