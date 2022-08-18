Did you know that India accounts for 20 per cent of all deaths due to heart diseases in the world? Indians seem to be particularly prone to developing heart disease, especially at a younger age. Of particular concern is the early age of onset, rapid progression and high mortality associated with cardiovascular disease in India. Besides being genetically predisposed to heart disease, there are certain unique habits of Indians which are not healthy for the heart and which make us more susceptible to heart attacks.Also Read - Desi Ghee Side Effects: Stop Eating Ghee Right Away if You Have These Health Conditions

Dr Tilak Suvarna, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai says, "Sedentary lifestyle is a common and an important risk factor for heart disease. Every second individual in India is physically inactive. Exercise has never been our culture. We prefer to drive or be driven rather than walk, even if it is a short distance. It is only recently that we are encouragingly seeing an increasing number of individuals going for regular walks."

Here, know the signs and symptoms of a Heart Attack that you should not ignore:

Chest pain or discomfort in the center of the chest that continues for more than several minutes or that goes away and comes back

Pain, discomfort or numbness in areas of the upper body such as the arms, back, neck, jaw and stomach

Shortness of breath that can occur with or without chest discomfort

Breaking into a cold sweat

Nausea, lack of appetite and/or vomiting

Dizziness and/or lightheadedness

Rapid or irregular pulse

Severe and unexplained weakness or fatigue in the days leading up to a heart attack

Dr Suvarna points out, "The typical Indian diet is not heart-healthy, consisting of predominantly carbohydrates and being high in dairy fats and ghee and low in fruits and vegetable intake. Even though more than 50% of our population is vegetarian, the prevalence of heart disease is higher than in the predominantly non-vegetarian Western population. Reusing oil for cooking is common in our culture, and it increases trans fatty acids. The typical Indian dietary habit is to have a light breakfast and a heavy dinner, which leads to improper or poor digestion leading to weight gain and increased risk of diabetes mellitus."

If you believe you are experiencing any combination of the symptoms of a heart attack it is imperative to get help right away.