Heart Attack in Winter: The cold weather increases the risk of heart attacks in people who already have cardiovascular issues - Know the causes and how to prevent the risk of heart stroke.

Heart Attack in Winter: 5 Warning Signs And Preventive Measures to Avoid Risk of Stroke

Heart Attack in Winters: The drop in temperature can have unanticipated effects on your health, particularly your heart. The most frequent health risk you face during the winter is the cold, but many people associate this risk with severe conditions like hypothermia or frostbite and even a heart stroke. Heart attack is a risk at any and every age! Given the increased risk during the winter and the existing high levels of pollution, it is even more crucial to adopt the proper strategy, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and prevent cardiac illnesses.





EARLY WARNING SIGN OF HEART ATTACK IN WINTERS

The cold makes blood vessels constrict, raising blood pressure and raising the risk of heart attack and stroke. A healthy body temperature is also challenging to maintain, and winter wind can make it much harder because it hastens the rate at which the body loses heat. Most hypertensive persons report thickening, clotting, and higher blood pressure as the weather begins to cool off, all of which increase the risk of heart attacks. As smog and other pollutants tend to settle closer to the ground in the winter, breathing issues and chest infections are more likely to occur. Low wintertime temperatures cause you to perspire less, and if your body can’t get rid of the additional water, it can lead to fluid buildup in the lungs, which can affect cardiac function.

External conditions and other risk factors, such as diabetes, blood pressure levels, and other vascular disorders, must be managed in order to reduce the risk of heart disease and sudden heart attack. Cold weather affects cardiac and circulation functioning and puts the heart under more stress.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR HEART DURING WINTER?

Engage yourself in plenty of physical activities like jogging, running, and cycling among others. Indulge in a warm diet including soups, green leafy vegetables, and fibre-rich food items. Follow up with your doctor, and take routine health check-ups. Adopt a healthy lifestyle with yoga, meditation, and indoor activities. Avoid smoke and alcohol as much as possible.

Every person must undergo timely preventive tests, evaluate familial hazards and risk factors, and take appropriate action in order to reduce the risk of heart disease and stop sudden heart attacks from getting worse. Do not wait to seek assistance. Any discomfort, tightness in the chest, perspiration, shoulder pain, jaw pain, vertigo, or nausea should not be ignored.