Heart attacks and cardiac arrest are on the rise among young people in India with 25 % of all cases under 40 years and not even sparing those between 20 to 30 years of age. The main culprits are an unhealthy sedentary lifestyle, unawareness and inertia on the part of the patient or family for ignoring early symptoms causing delays in getting evidence-based management.

A heart attack occurs when an artery supplying blood to our heart gets totally occluded by a clot forming over already existing cholesterol plaque or in some cases by only a blood clot, especially in smokers. Only 25 % of patients reach a well-equipped hospital within the golden first hour, with delays causing irreversible heart damage. Indians are particularly prone to heart attacks due to genetic predisposition, small heart vessels, high bad cholesterol (LDL), low good cholesterol (HDL), early diabetes, obesity especially central fat deposition, high blood pressure, and smoking made worse further by smoking, stress, inactivity and bad food choices with high intake of fats, sugars and salt.

Heart attack in young people: what you need to consider?

Dr Sanjeev Gera, Director of Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospital, Noida, speaks to India.com about the necessity of awareness among young people. He explains "They must be educated about the importance of regular exercise and a healthy heart diet to maintain optimal body weight. Symptoms like central chest discomfort, breathlessness, sweating or persistent uneasiness should not be ignored and be further evaluated by ECG, Echocardiogram or a stress test. We also recommend annual preventive checks with regular home BP and sugar monitoring for people at risk of early heart disease like those with family history, high BP, pre-diabetes or diabetes, high cholesterol or obesity".

Some of the heart-healthy measures are outlined below: