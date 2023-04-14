Home

4 Major Reasons Why People Between 35-45 Get Heart Diseases, Diabetes, And Obesity, And How to Prevent it – Experts Speak!

Heart diseases, diabetes, obesity and other chronic conditions have become a common condition and now it is not just something you might get post 45 or 50 years of age.

Experts speak on reasons why there is an increasing early onset of diseases (Freepik)

Deteriorating health is becoming a growing concern in young people all across. Heart problems, hypertension, and diabetes used to be problems for “older” people or just health problems to be health post the age 45- 50 . But today, adults as young as 18 years develope such conditions. There seems to be trend in society in general. Early appearance of hypertension, diabetes melitus and sometimes even a heart attack. Speaking with india.com, Dr. Kedar Kulkarni, consultant interventional cardiologist, Ruby Hall Clinic said, “20 years ago when I was in medicine school normal age of presentation with a heart attack was 55 – 60 years in men and 60 – 65 years in females. When I got into practice during the initial phase in 2010 I would see an occasional case in 40 – 45 year age group. And since 2020 I have seen the age shrink to 30 – 35 years when people present with hypertension, diabetes and heart attack.”

How much of it is caused by coronavirus, or the ‘work from home’ and that’s why the entailing immobility, the growing obesity, needs to be deciphered.

Hypertension:

It is related to the amount of salt that we eat. Sodium goes into our body from a variety of sources, from the common table salt to the preservatives in ready to eat foods. It seems that our intake of ready to eat meals has gone up. To add to this our intake of pickles, pappad and taking extra salt in curd rice are some of the examples and we have to consciously cut it down.

Diabetes melitus:

It is related to hypertension, along with sodium there is increased amount of sugar that goes in. In cold drinks, milk additives for children and postmenopausal women lot of sugar intake is seen.

Obesity:

With above two there is increased intake of calories and sodium, and decreased output because of sedentary lifestyle.

This leads to a disorder known as the metabolic syndrome, and people who have all three – hypertension, diabetes melitus and obesity are at increased risk of developing coronary artery disease. Stress is an important part of it. It is difficult to quantify it’s role but it definitely plays a role.

Cholesterol gets deposited in the inner layer of blood vessels as a result of all the above. With time it gradually impinges on the inner diameter of the vessel. Sometimes it becomes so critical that the person gets symptoms of chest pain and breathlessness due to this narrowing. Sometimes the inner layer of the blood vessel becomes so thin that it breaks leading to the contact of blood with the cholesterol. Blood “thinks” that it is exposed to air and so blood clotting takes place. This clot causes sudden and complete cessation of blood supply. This leads to a heart attack.

Lifestyle Changes to Make

Dr Kulkarni further said, “In my practice I have seen an 18-year-old with hypertension, obesity and a heart attack. And 35 years is the new 45!” Hence, he shared some lifestyle tweaks that are necessary to avert and prevent chances of early onset of any such chronic health conditions in youngsters:

Restrict the intake of salt, sugar, fats. Increase intake of protein, complex carbohydrates No bad habits – tobacco in any form and alcohol. Good night’s sleep. Regular aerobic exercise – suryanamaskar are the best. Restrict the use of social media – it is an additional source of stress.

