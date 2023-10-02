Home

Heart Attack Signs: 5 Visible Symptoms Before Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Heart Attack Signs: It is crucial to recognize the early signs of a heart attack and receive prompt diagnosis and treatment since it can be a matter of life and death.

Heart Attack Signs: Insufficient blood flow to the heart muscle causes a heart attack, also known as a myocardial infarction. The heart muscle receives nutrients and oxygen from the blood. The portion of your heart muscle that isn’t getting enough blood might become damaged or even die. For years, a person may be unaware that their heart isn’t functioning properly. There are numerous subtle symptoms that something may be wrong with your heart or circulatory system. Certain warning signals such as acute chest discomfort and collapse are obvious. It’s always wise to get these evaluated even if they might not necessarily indicate that you have a cardiac condition.

5 VISIBLE SIGNS OF A HEART ATTACK YOU SHOULD NOT IGNORE

Chest Pain: The most typical sign of a heart attack is discomfort or pain in the chest. A tightness, pressure, squeezing, or burning sensation in the chest may be felt throughout this period. Fatigue: Persistent weariness unrelated to physical effort or everyday activity is one of the early indicators of cardiac arrest. Even after getting enough sleep, people sometimes feel extremely exhausted, which might be a heart-related warning sign. Irregular Heart Beat: Major warning symptoms of an irregular heart rhythm that may result in cardiac arrest include frequent fluttering or palpitations, skipped beats, or a speeding heart. Shortness of Breath: Many heart patients experience sudden shortness of breath even when they don’t have any chest discomfort. This could appear before or following other symptoms. Excessive Sweating: Other indications of a heart attack include increased perspiration, dizziness, and nausea. These symptoms are frequently misdiagnosed as the flu or dyspepsia.

Pain in the centre or left side of the chest that lasts for many minutes or comes and goes is typically a sign of a heart attack. Each person will experience pain differently. Tightness, pressure, squeezing, and burning are common sensations. The most typical heart attack symptom in women is chest pain (angina), much like in males. However, women may also have other symptoms including shortness of breath, nausea, and vomiting, as well as back or jaw pain, which are often less indicative of a heart attack.

