Heart Attack Symptoms: With so many celebs and young people passing away after a heart attack, one should keep their heart in check, especially if you are someone who has crossed 40. Heart attack is one of the most common causes of death at a young age. While a lot of factors are responsible to cause a heart attack, some of them being age-related, one of the most heard about is the increase in cholesterol level and stress.

A person suffering from a heart attack usually experiences multiple symptoms. However, there have been cases when even a doctor couldn't identify the symptoms and dismissed the possibility of a heart attack. It's important to be self-aware about heart attacks and make sure that not just you, but your family members and friends also know about the symptoms and causes well in advance.

TWO MOST COMMON SYMPTOMS OF HEART ATTACK AS DESCRIBED BY THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

Chest Discomfort: Now, this is not a normal uneasiness or discomfort that you might feel in case of a muscle spasm or an injury. A person having a heart attack feels tightness in the centre of the chest with severe pain in the shoulder, the arm and the neck areas. The pain might or might not be experienced all at once. It is possible for some people to only feel chest discomfort and experience the rest of the pain sometime later.If you are feeling a certain kind of pressure, fullness, pain, squeezing and tightness in the centre of your chest with more inclination towards the left side of the upper body, then it’s time to see a doctor right away. Lightheadedness, nausea, cold sweat: A person experiencing a heart attack might also feel other symptoms than chest pain. The chest pain, in most cases, comes with unexplained sweating or lightheadedness, almost as if you are spinning or just want to hurl very quickly.In some cases, people tend to take these symptoms lightly when they are experiencing mild chest pain or almost no discomfort in the chest. The bottom line is that these symptoms may or may not come together but if you are experiencing any of these, connect the dots and rush to the doctor right away. Try and visit a place where the ECG and the Echocardiogramfacilities are available.

Take care of your heart. You need to be aware of heart complications now more than ever!