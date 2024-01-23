Home

Health

Heart Attack Symptoms in Children: 5 Major Signs You Should NOT Ignore and Ways to Prevent it

Heart Attack Symptoms in Children: 5 Major Signs You Should NOT Ignore and Ways to Prevent it

Heart attack cases increase in during winter season. While the signs are more visible in adults, the following symptoms should not be ignored in children

Heart Attack Symptoms in Children: 5 Major Signs You Should NOT Ignore and Ways to Prevent it (Freepik)

Heart Attack Symptoms: Heart attack risk increases during the winter months. The chilly weather makes older people, people with comorbidities more vulnerable to it. In a recent incident, a young girl as old as 5 years old may have died of a heart attack. While this may come as a shock, the youth population is becoming more prone to cardiac arrest and their cardiovascular problems. Yes, sedentary lifestyle is a major. According to a reprot by IANS, in a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl died of a ‘heart attack’ while watching cartoons on a mobile phone at Hathaikheda of Hasanpur Kotwali in Amroha district on Sunday.

Trending Now

The girl, Kamini, was lying on the bed next to her mother with the phone when it suddenly fell from her hands and she became unconscious. She was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where she was declared “brought dead”. Hasanpur community health centre in-charge, Dhruvendra Kumar, said, “The girl may have died of a heart attack.”

You may like to read

Amroha Chief Medical Officer Satyapal Singh added, “We appealed to the family to hand over the body for post-mortem, but they did not agree. It is a matter of investigation whether she died of a heart attack or some other disease.” This is not the first such incident in the region in the past two months. Over a dozen children and young men have died in a similar way due to a “heart attack” in Amroha and Bijnor districts.

HEART ATTACK SYMPTOMS IN KIDS

Sudden loss of consciousness Fatigue Discomfort in chest Irregular breathing Palpitations Arrhythmias: Arrhythmias, or abnormal cardiac rhythms, can occur in newborns. These conditions can cause the heart to beat excessively quickly (tachycardia) or too slowly (bradycardia). Arrhythmias can be transitory and resolve on their own in some circumstances, but in others, medical treatment is required.

HEART ATTACK IN KIDS: 5 PREVENTION TIPS

Ensure regular physical activity to keep mobility, and flexibility and maintain a healthy metabolism.

A healthy diet is cardinal in developing years. a diet with proper portions of proteins, fibres, and minerals is vital to lower the risk of deficiency.

Keep your body hydrated always. It helps in flushing out all the harmful toxins and enhances the functioning of the kidney, liver etc.

Keep minimum usage of devices to maintain eye health as well.

Ensuring a healthy immune system and mental health is equally important.

In this contemporary era, it is important to build our own health guards and maintain it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.