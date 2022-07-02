There is a misunderstanding about how to use the word, but they are not synonyms. A heart attack and cardiac arrest both are as different as they sounds to be, A heart attack is a “circulation” problem and sudden cardiac arrest is an “electrical” problem.Also Read - Ground-breaking Treatment For Heart Diseases: Cells Killed By Heart Attack Can Be Revived With Hormones

What is heart attack?

A heart attack happens when an artery becomes clogged, preventing oxygen-rich blood from getting to a certain area of the heart. If the blocked artery is not reopened quickly, the part of the heart normally nourished by that artery begins to die. The more harm is done, the longer a person stays without treatment. For this reason, surgery needs to be performed as soon as a heart attack occurs in order to remove the obstruction and restore blood flow. Also Read - Supreme Court Justice MR Shah Suffers Massive Heart Attack in Himachal, Rushed To Delhi For Treatment

Symptoms of heart attack: You might have discomfort in the middle of your chest during a heart attack, which may radiate to your arms, back, or jaw. Alternatively, you can experience pain elsewhere but not in your chest. When patients experience stomach pain, they can mistake it for a heart attack. More often, though, symptoms start slowly and persist for hours, days or weeks before a heart attack. Both men and women have different symptoms sometimes. Also Read - Postmortem Report Of Singer KK Rules Out Unnatural Death, Suggests Cardiac Arrest, Other Chronic Issues

What is Cardiac Arrest?

Heart attacks are circulatory issues, but cardiac arrest is an electrical issue brought on by a disturbance in the heart’s rhythm. Most heart attacks do not lead to cardiac arrest. However, when cardiac arrest happens, a heart attack is a common cause. Since the pumping action of the heart is disrupted, the organ cannot pump blood to the brain, lungs, and other organs, as a result of which the person loses consciousness seconds later, and has no pulse. Cardiac arrests happen unexpectedly and frequently without prior notice.

Symptoms of cardiac arrest: The electrical system in your heart regulates the frequency and rhythm of your heartbeat. When the heart’s electrical system is malfunctioning and irregular heartbeats result, a sudden cardiac arrest may occur. Irregular heartbeats are called arrhythmias. There are various kinds, They might make the heart pulse irregularly, too quickly, or too slowly. Some people may have a racing heartbeat or feel dizzy or light-headed just before they faint, and sometimes people have chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea, or vomiting in the hour before they have an sudden cardiac arrest.

Prevention of Heart Attack And Cardiac Arrest

Eating an unhealthy diet that is high in fat will make hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis) worse and increase your risk of a heart attack. “Aim to consume more fruit, vegetables, and fish while consuming less meat. Products based on vegetable and plant oils, such as olive oil, should be used instead of butter and cheese. It has been demonstrated that consuming a low-fat diet rich in fibre, such as wholegrain rice, bread, pasta, and an abundance of fruits and vegetables, can lower blood pressure, which may be beneficial for those who have high blood pressure. To determine your healthy weight for your height, use the BMI healthy weight calculator. Avoiding stressful events and concentrating on unwinding will help lower your risk of experiencing a cardiac attack. Additionally, go a step further and discover a way to relax by engaging in yoga or deep breathing exercises. Spend 15 to 20 minutes per day working out, walking or riding a cycle are excellent ways to take in the fresh air and maintain heart health.” Said by Dr. Preet Pal Thakur co-founder of glamyo health.