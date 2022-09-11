New Delhi: In the last few days, several incidents have come to light where a middle-aged man suddenly fell and died. A 48-year-old man from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh died after he suddenly collapsed while dancing during a birthday party. In another incident, Yogesh Gupta, a resident of Jammu, collapsed and died on stage in the middle of his performance. Many such incidents have been reported in the recent past, sparking a new debate whether heart attacks are on the rise in the post-Covid era. What do experts say on the matter? Let’s know from them only.Also Read - Covid-19 Kills One Person Every 44 Seconds Globally: WHO

No, it is not always a heart attack, says Dr (Prof) Tarun Kumar, Professor of Cardiology, RML Hospital. While talking to IANS, he said, "We hear people use the terms heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest often interchangeably when someone has a heart condition. But they are not synonyms".

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HEART ATTACK AND SUDDEN CARDIAC ARREST?

“A heart attack is when blood flow to the heart is blocked, while sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart malfunctions and suddenly stops beating unexpectedly. A heart attack is a ‘circulation’ problem and sudden cardiac arrest is an ‘electrical problem’, explained Dr Kumar. Also Read - Delhi Records 43 Swine Flu Cases This Year, Doctors Advise Precaution

Sudden cardiac arrest can occur after a heart attack, or during the recovery. Heart attacks increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest. Most heart attacks do not lead to sudden cardiac arrest. But when sudden cardiac arrest occurs, heart attack is a common cause, he said.

WHAT OTHER CONDITIONS MAY LEAD TO SUDDEN CARDIAC ARREST?

Dr Kumar said that other heart conditions may also disrupt the heart’s rhythm and lead to sudden cardiac arrest. These include a thickened heart muscle (cardiomyopathy), heart failure, arrhythmias, particularly ventricular fibrillation, and long Q-T syndrome.

WHAT TO DO IF SOMEONE IS HAVING A SUDDEN CARDIAC ARREST?

Dr Kumar further added that cardiac arrest is reversible if it is treated within a few minutes. Call for emergency medical services and Begin CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) immediately and continue until professional emergency medical services arrive. By performing hands CPR, the chances of survival rises to double or triple fold and bystander CPR, it can prove lifesaving in out of hospital cardiac arrest, he said.

WHY THE SUDDEN RISE OF SUCH CASES IN POST-COVID ERA?

Dr Kumar said this is mainly because of two reasons:

First, because of increase in the incidence of cardiac arrest or heart attack in general population as the physical activity was reduced during the Covid era and even after that.

Second, because of wide availability of mobile phone with camera or CCTV footage, such incidents in no time come to Internet and go viral, making it seem like it’s happening more frequently than before.

(With inputs from IANS)