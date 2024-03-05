Home

Health

Heart Blockage: 5 Signs and Symptoms That Indicate of Cardiovascular Risks

Heart Blockage: 5 Signs and Symptoms That Indicate of Cardiovascular Risks

Heart blockages puts the cardiovascular health at risk. Here are few signs and symptoms to watch out for .

Heart attack cases are growing like wildfire. From a teenager to a fitness freak, death due to cardiac ailments is becoming a common health issue. While a sedentary lifestyle is a major risk factor, increased cholesterol, and high blood pressure also put the heart at risk.

Heart blockage often leads to heart attack. A blockage usually happens due to plaque-build up in the arteries. This prevents healthy blood and oxygen flow. According to Healthline, “When plaque builds up in your blood vessels, it can cause a narrowing of your arteries – a condition known as atherosclerosis. This can make it more difficult for blood to flow through the arteries in your body.” While our human body is too complex, it always sends signs and symptoms when there is something not working right. Hence, here are few signs to watch out for heart blockage.

5 SYMPTOMS OF HEART BLOCKAGE

Chest Pain: Chest pain, also known as angina, is a common symptom of heart blockage. It may feel like pressure, tightness, squeezing, or a burning sensation in the chest. The pain may radiate to the arms, shoulders, neck, jaw, or back. It is typically triggered by physical exertion or emotional stress and often subsides with rest. Shortness of Breath: Breathlessness or difficulty breathing, especially during physical activity or when lying flat, can be a symptom of heart blockage. The narrowing of the coronary arteries reduces blood flow to the heart, leading to inadequate oxygen supply. Fatigue and Weakness: Decreased blood flow to the heart muscle due to blockage can result in reduced energy levels and overall fatigue. This fatigue may be persistent and not easily relieved by rest. Heart Palpitations: Heart palpitations refer to an irregular or rapid heartbeat. In some cases, heart blockage can disrupt the heart’s electrical signals and lead to abnormal heart rhythms, causing palpitations or a sensation of skipped or extra heartbeats. Dizziness or Lightheadedness: Reduced blood flow to the brain due to blockage can cause dizziness or lightheadedness. This symptom may occur during physical activity or when standing up quickly and may be accompanied by other symptoms like sweating or feeling faint.

While these are few symptoms that might indicate of artery blockage, these can also be because of other health conditions. It is important to monitors these symptoms and specially if they persist for longer duration. One one or two signs persisot for longer duration, it is better to get checked.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.