Heart Diseases in Children: 5 Common Heart Ailments That May Develop in Newborns

Heart diseases are increasingly rising not just in youth but also in newborns. From congenial heart defect to infection, here are some common heart ailments that affect newborns.

Heart ailments are no more a thing related to age. In the contemporary with the sedentary lifestyle we live in, even teenagers deal with heart ailments. Recently, Indian actor Bipashu Basu opened up about how her little one- Devi-, who is just a few months old- suffered from hole in her heart. Imagine, an infant going under the knife is just to heart-wrenching. Maintaining the heart health is extremely important. Children’s heart abnormalities can occur in the first few months of life and continue throughout childhood.

While congenital heart abnormalities are the most prevalent cardiac disorders in newborns, other illnesses can also harm their fragile hearts.

COMMON HEART PROBLEMS IN CHILDREN

Congenital Heart Defects: Congenital heart defects are structural cardiac abnormalities that occur in infants right from birth. Heart walls, valves, and blood arteries can all be affected by congenital heart abnormalities. Some cardiac problems are minor and do not necessitate treatment, but others can be serious and life-threatening. Heart Infections: Although it is less common, babies can get heart infections such endocarditis or myocarditis. These infections can cause inflammation and damage to the heart muscle, impairing its performance. Early detection and treatment are critical for avoiding future consequences. Cyanotic Heart Disease: Cyanotic heart disorders are ailments that cause low oxygen levels in the bloodstream, resulting in cyanosis (bluish colouring of the skin and lips). A well-known example of a cyanotic cardiac defect is the tetralogy of Fallot. Arrhythmias: Arrhythmias, or abnormal cardiac rhythms, can occur in newborns. These conditions can cause the heart to beat excessively quickly (tachycardia) or too slowly (bradycardia). Arrhythmias can be transitory and resolve on their own in some circumstances, but in others, medical treatment is required. Acquired heart conditions: Certain heart abnormalities in children can arise as a result of infections, autoimmune illnesses, or other reasons. Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and rheumatic heart disease are two examples.

Signs and symptoms

The symptoms of cardiac disease in children might vary greatly depending on the illness. Breathing difficulties, fast breathing, bluish staining of the skin or lips, poor feeding, insufficient growth, weariness, chest pain, and irregular heart rhythms are all common symptoms. If any of the symptoms are present, it is critical to seek medical care.

Treatment

The treatment of children’s cardiac disorders is determined by the kind and severity of the condition. Medication, catheter-based therapies, open-heart surgery, or heart transplantation are all possible treatments. Many children with minor heart abnormalities do not require medical attention.

While cardiac abnormalities in neonates can be alarming, early diagnosis via prenatal ultrasounds and postnatal tests is critical for correctly identifying the heart issues. Consult a medical expert if any indications or symptoms of cardiac difficulties are observed in the newborn, such as rapid breathing, poor feeding, or bluish skin discoloration.

Many cardiac abnormalities in babies can be effectively controlled with quick intervention and adequate medical treatment, allowing these tiny ones to live healthy lives.

