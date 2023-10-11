Home

Heart Failure: 5 Silent Signs of Cardiac Arrest That Can Show up When You Are Sleeping

The symptoms of heart failure vary from person to person. But 5 common signs can appear at nighttime that one should be cautious of.

Heart failure is a serious medical condition where the heart is unable to pump blood effectively, leading to a buildup of fluid in the lungs and other tissues. While symptoms of heart failure can vary from person to person, there are several dangerous signs of heart failure that may become more noticeable while sleeping. It’s essential to be aware of these warning signs and seek medical attention if you or someone you know experience them.

5 Nighttime Heart Failure Symptoms to be Aware of

Difficulty Breathing (Orthopnea): One of the most common signs of heart failure during sleep is experiencing sudden shortness of breath while lying down. This can lead to a need to prop oneself up with pillows or sit upright to breathe comfortably. This condition is known as orthopnea. Paroxysmal Nocturnal Dyspnea (PND): People with heart failure may experience episodes of severe night-time breathlessness known as paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea. This typically occurs a few hours after falling asleep and can be accompanied by a feeling of anxiety and a strong urge to sit or stand up. Coughing and Wheezing: Fluid retention in the lungs can lead to coughing and wheezing, particularly during the night. This may be accompanied by frothy, pink-tinged sputum. Rapid Heartbeat (Tachycardia): Heart failure can cause an irregular or rapid heartbeat, especially during sleep. This can manifest as palpitations or a sensation of the heart racing, which may awaken the person from sleep. Sudden Awakenings: In severe cases of heart failure, individuals may experience sudden awakenings from sleep due to the sensation of drowning, chest pain pr a a feeling of impending doom. These warning signs should require immediate medical attention.

If you or someone you know experiences any of these signs or symptoms while sleeping, it is important to seek prompt medical evaluation. Heart failure is a serious condition that requires medical management, including medications, lifestyle modifications and in some cases implantable devices or surgery. Early diagnosis can improve the quality of life for individuals with heart failure.

