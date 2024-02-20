Home

Heart Failure: Can Pancreatic Diseases Increase The Risk of Cardiac Arrest in Older Adults?

As per expert, patients suffering from pancreatic disorders face heart attack risks compared to the general population.

While the pancreas may not be the first organ that comes to mind when thinking about heart health, emerging research suggests there could be a link between pancreatic disorders and an increased risk of cardiac failure, especially among adults over age 50. The pancreas is a vital organ located behind the stomach that serves two key functions in the body. The exocrine pancreas produces enzymes that aid in digesting food, while the endocrine pancreas secretes hormones like insulin to regulate blood sugar levels. Disruptions to either of these roles can lead to pancreatic diseases.

Common pancreatic disorders include pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas), pancreatic cancer, and conditions that affect insulin production like diabetes mellitus. When the pancreas doesn’t function properly, it can cause widespread complications due to the organ’s important metabolic roles.

Pancreas And Increase Risk of Heart Failure

So how might pancreatic disease raise the risk of heart failure? There are a few potential mechanisms:

Diabetes and insulin resistance place increased strain on the heart muscle by causing arterial stiffness and making the heart work harder to pump blood.

Lack of insulin impairs the heart’s ability to utilize energy sources like glucose and fats.

Pancreatitis and pancreatic duct obstructions allow digestive enzymes to escape into the bloodstream, potentially damaging the heart and blood vessels.

Inflammation from pancreatic conditions can also directly injure the cardiovascular system.

The compounding effects of these issues may ultimately weaken the heart’s pumping ability over time in susceptible individuals.

According to Dr. Rita Bakshi, Sr. Gynecologist & IVF Expert, RiSAA IVF, “While pancreatic disorders can occur in anyone, the risk rises significantly with advancing age. Most cases of diseases like chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (a common pancreatic cancer) are diagnosed in individuals over 50 years old. Additionally, the natural aging process makes the cardiovascular system more vulnerable to stresses that could precipitate heart failure. This combination of increased pancreatic disease incidence and reduced cardiac reserve in older adults may help explain why they face heightened risks.”

Ways to Stave Off Heart Attack Risk

For individuals over 50 with existing pancreatic conditions, it is crucial to work closely with their healthcare team to control symptoms and minimize systemic impacts that could affect heart function. This may involve approaches like:

• Tight glucose control through insulin therapy, medication, diet and exercise in diabetics

• Anti-inflammatory treatments for pancreatitis

• Surgical interventions like stenting or whipple procedures

• Weight loss and lifestyle changes to reduce cardiac workload

Routine screening for cardiovascular issues is also advisable, as early intervention can help prevent or delay overt heart failure.

While more research is still needed, the emerging connections highlight the importance of considering overall metabolic health and multi-system impacts – especially for older adults dealing with chronic pancreatic disorders. Increased clinical vigilance and a multidisciplinary treatment approach may improve outcomes for this susceptible population.

