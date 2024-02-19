Heart Failure in Older Adults: 6 Worsening Symptoms That Shouldn’t be Ignored

Home

Heart failure, a chronic condition affecting millions worldwide, presents a significant health concern, particularly among older adults. As individuals age, the risk of developing heart failure increases, necessitating vigilant monitoring and awareness of potential worsening symptoms. While managing heart failure often involves different strategies including medication, lifestyle modifications and regular medical supervision, recognising signs of heart failure is essential for time intervention and improved outcomes.

Shortness of breath can be a key indicator of worsening heart failure in older adults. As the heart struggles to pump blood effectively, fluid can accumulate in the lungs, leading to difficulties breathing. Paying attention to any changes in breathing patterns and seeking medical advice promptly can help manage this symptom before it escalates. Swelling in the legs, ankles, or abdomen is another significant sign of deteriorating heart health. This swelling, known as edema, occurs due to the buildup of fluid as the heart’s pumping ability weakens. Monitoring for persistent swelling and discussing any concerns with healthcare providers can aid in adjusting treatment plans and lifestyle choices to better support heart function. Fatigue that doesn’t improve with rest may also indicate worsening heart failure in older adults. As the heart struggles to supply adequate oxygen-rich blood throughout the body, individuals may experience increased tiredness and reduced energy levels. Recognizing this symptom early on and working collaboratively with healthcare professionals can facilitate interventions to optimize cardiac function and overall well-being. Inability to do the daily chores with ease: Those with heart failure frequently experience restrictions in their ability to engage in regular activities due to feelings of fatigue and breathlessness. Irritability: This is also a sign of heart failure in older adults. However, it can be caused due to other conditions. It is essential to get prompt diagnosis and treatment. Persistent coughing: Especially at night or when lying down. This is often due to fluid buildup in the lungs, making breathing difficult and exacerbating existing respiratory issues. Recognizing these less obvious symptoms early on can help improve outcomes for older adults with heart failure by allowing for timely intervention and management strategies to be put in place.

According to Dr Ashish Mishra, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, “One of the most crucial aspects of managing heart failure in older adults is timely intervention. Early detection and treatment can significantly improve outcomes for this vulnerable population. From optimizing medication regimens to implementing lifestyle modifications, everything counts when it comes to mitigating the progression of heart failure. In addition to medical interventions, a holistic approach that includes regular monitoring and tailored care plans is essential for older adults with heart failure. By addressing not just the physiological aspects but also considering emotional and social factors, experts can offer more effective support to their patients.”

