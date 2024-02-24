Home

Health

Heart Failure Risks: 7 Alarming Causes of Cardiac Arrest For Adults Over 50

Heart Failure Risks: 7 Alarming Causes of Cardiac Arrest For Adults Over 50

Heart failure is a serious condition that affects millions of adults worldwide, particularly those over the age of 50. Understanding the causes and risk factors associated with the condition is essential for prevention and management.

Heart Failure Risks: 7 Alarming Causes of Cardiac Arrest For Adults Over 50

Heart failure is a condition characterised by the heart’s inability to effectively pump blood to meet the body’s demands. It can develop due to various underlying causes, including coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and cardiomyopathy. Although symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, and leg swelling are common indicators, it’s crucial to understand that heart failure is not synonymous with a heart attack. Understanding the causes and risk factors linked to heart failure is important for prevention and management. Dr Anand Ram Consultant, interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road shared several alarming causes of cardiac arrest in adults over 50.

Trending Now

7 ALARMING TRIGGERS OF HEART FAILURE AMONG THOSE OVER 50

Hypertension: One common cause of heart failure in individuals over 50 is hypertension, also known as high blood pressure. Over time, the increased pressure on the arteries can weaken the heart muscle and lead to heart failure. Coronary artery disease: Another significant factor is coronary artery disease, where plaque builds up in the arteries supplying blood to the heart muscle, reducing its ability to function properly. Ageing can contribute to heart failure as the heart muscles may become less efficient and more prone to damage. Congenital heart defects, which occur at birth, can lead to an imbalance in the formation of the heart and its chambers. This imbalance forces the healthy parts of the heart to exert more effort to compensate for the malfunctioning areas. Similarly, when abnormal heart valves are present, it causes certain parts of the heart to overwork to make up for the deficiencies, ultimately resulting in heart failure. A previous myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, happens when a blockage forms in an artery that feeds the heart muscle. This blockage deprives the heart of oxygen and essential nutrients, leading to damage in the muscle tissue of the heart. Consequently, the impaired heart tissue loses its ability to contract effectively, thereby reducing the heart’s capacity to pump blood efficiently. Heart muscle conditions such as dilated cardiomyopathy, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or myocarditis can lead to heart failure. Damage to the heart muscle from various causes like substance abuse, infections, or unknown factors heightens the likelihood of developing heart failure. Hyperthyroidism, characterized by an overactive thyroid gland, leads to increased body function and can place excessive strain on the heart as it struggles to keep up with the heightened pace. Other risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, and a sedentary lifestyle can significantly increase the likelihood of developing heart failure post-50.

Incorporating a heart-healthy diet is essential for tackling heart failure. Eat whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to promote overall health and reduce the risk of complications. Limiting sodium intake is also crucial as it helps prevent fluid retention and high blood pressure, both of which can exacerbate heart failure symptoms. Regular exercise not only strengthens the heart muscle but also improves circulation and overall cardiovascular health. Engaging in relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can help alleviate stress and anxiety levels, which in turn reduces the strain on your heart. Managing high blood pressure, sugar, and high cholesterol is also recommended.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.