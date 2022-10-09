Heart-Healthy Foods: When it comes to heart health, your diet is extremely important. In fact, your diet can do it all, from controlling your blood pressure to protecting you from a variety of heart diseases. Adopting healthy eating habits and right choices can not only boost heart health but also can make you stay fit and not gain any excessive weight. As per studies, one-third of the population deaths happen because of heart diseases alone. Interestingly, making few changes in your daily diet can definitely make a big health difference. Here, are some common foods items that will help your heart stay young and healthy forever.Also Read - Walnut Health Benefits: Does Akhrot Help in Preventing Heart Diseases? How Much Should You Have in a Day? All You Need to Know

Heart Health: 10 Healthy Foods to Add in Your Daily Diet

Good quality oils: like coconut oil, pure A2 Gir cow ghee, and mustard oil help boost good cholesterol and fight inflammation. Omega 3-rich foods: Omega 3 fatty acid is an important and extremely healthy fatty acid for the heart. It helps in curbing inflammation, heals arterial walls, and boosts HDL while lowering LDL. E.g.: fatty fish, flax seeds, walnuts, and chia seeds to name a few. Beetroot: for its ability to act as a vasodilator and high antioxidant content. Garlic: for its inflammatory and bad cholesterol-lowering properties. It also acts as a natural blood thinner. Organic tea (black, white, oolong, matcha): for its high antioxidant content, especially EGCG. Also, research now finds that it holds potent cholesterol-lowering properties and can prevent plaque build-up in the arteries. Fruits: Grapes, pomegranate, and berries for their high antioxidant content. Vitamin E-rich Foods: for their ability to curb inflammation, fight free radicals, cell repair, and heal arteries. It’s a must-have for people who are exposed to cigarette and industrial pollution. E.g.: sunflower seeds, unsalted peanuts, avocados, almonds, and sesame. Magnesium-rich Foods: for their ability to boost cardiac muscle health, and blood pressure. E.g.: all nuts and seeds, green leafy vegetables, cacao. Potassium-rich Foods: plays a role in every heartbeat. It manages blood pressure, and cardiac muscle contractions and keeps the heart rhythm steady. E.g.: banana, avocados, pumpkin. Vitamin K-rich Foods: for high antioxidant properties and preventing calcification of arteries. E.g.: green leafy vegetables, broccoli, prunes, avocado.

(With Inputs from IANS) Also Read - Is Your Heart Healthy? Monitor These 5 Symptoms at Home