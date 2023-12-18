Home

Heart Health: 5 Things Men Over 50 Should Do to Keep Cholesterol in Check and Lower Cardiac Attack Risk

Men in their 50s should try to adopt few lifestyle tweaks, if not doing that already., in a bid to protect their heart health.

Heart attacks, cardiac health issues, bad cholesterol, high blood pressure etc have become common ailments surrounding all of us. Earlier, health problems were often relegated to demographic statistics. The elderly were said to be more prone to developing issues. However, with the increasingly sedentary lifestyle of contemporary times, several heart attack reports surfaced almost every day.

As we age, so do our organs and it is imperative to keep all levels in check to avoid health risk later. For men over 50 years of age, it is important to maintain good cholesterol levels. It further helps to lower risk of heart attack as well maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is crucial for men over 50 to protect their heart health. Here are five important steps they can take to keep cholesterol in check:

5 TIPS TO MANAGE CHOLESTEROL AND PROTECT HEART HEALTH

Adopt a Heart-Healthy Diet: A balanced and heart-healthy diet is key to managing cholesterol levels. Men over 50 should focus on consuming nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats like those found in nuts, seeds, and fatty fish. Limiting saturated and trans fats, processed foods, sugary beverages, and excessive salt intake is also important. Regularly Monitor Cholesterol Levels: Men over 50 should have their cholesterol levels checked regularly, as age increases the risk of developing high cholesterol. Regular cholesterol screenings help identify any abnormalities early on and allow for timely interventions. If cholesterol levels are elevated, healthcare professionals may recommend lifestyle modifications, prescribe medications, or a combination of both to manage cholesterol effectively. Engage in Regular Physical Activity: Regular exercise has numerous benefits for heart health, including managing cholesterol levels. Men over 50 should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, along with strength training exercises twice a week. Engaging in physical activity helps increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels, lower LDL (bad) cholesterol, and maintain a healthy weight. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Excess weight, especially around the waistline, is associated with higher cholesterol levels and an increased risk of heart disease. Men over 50 should strive to achieve and maintain a healthy weight through a combination of regular physical activity and a balanced diet. Losing excess weight can significantly improve cholesterol levels and overall heart health. Quit Smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease and negatively affects cholesterol levels. Men over 50 who smoke should make every effort to quit smoking to improve their cholesterol profile and reduce their risk of cardiovascular problems. Seeking support from healthcare professionals, counseling programs, or support groups can be helpful in the quitting process.

In addition to these steps, it’s important for men over 50 to manage other risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Regular check-ups with a healthcare professional are crucial for monitoring overall cardiovascular health and receiving personalized guidance.

Remember, the information provided here is general in nature, and it’s always best to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice based on individual health circumstances and medical history.

