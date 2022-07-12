Do you consider chocolates to be your guilty pleasure? It’s time to shift the perception such that it resembles a superfood. According to a study from 2020 that was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, chocolate may be beneficial for your heart. If you consume dark chocolate, it is a delight for your cardiovascular system. Priyanka Lulla, Dietitian, shares some impressive heart health benefits of dark chocolate or cocoa.Also Read - From Citrus Fruits to Eggs, 9 Foods to Include in Diet to Improve Brain Function

Heart-Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate or Cocoa:

There are many nutrients in dark chocolate that are good for your heart, including magnesium which helps maintain a healthy heart rhythm, iron helps in the transfer of oxygen from the lungs to tissues including the heart, potassium helps improve blood pressure, and selenium keeps your heart healthy by keeping oxidative stress in check thereby reducing your risk of heart disease.

The fatty acid profile of dark chocolate or cocoa is also beneficial for the heart. The fat in chocolate comes from cocoa butter. It is made up of equal amounts of oleic acid (a heart-healthy monounsaturated fat also found in olive oil), stearic and palmitic acids. Saturated fatty acids include stearic and palmitic acids. Saturated fats in excessive amounts may contribute to raising LDL cholesterol (bad) and raise the risk of heart disease.

Dark chocolate is rich in organic compounds that function as antioxidants. These include methylxanthines, polyphenols, flavanols and catechins which may lower inflammation and raise good cholesterol (HDL). The bioactive ingredients in cocoa called flavanols which are also found in fruits, vegetables and certain drinks may improve blood flow through the arteries and help regulate blood pressure.

Cocoa has been linked to improving blood flow, brain functioning and a reduced risk of developing heart disease because of its high concentration of nitric-oxide boosting flavanols. Polyphenols in the cocoa bean husk have an anti-bacterial effect and are also able to neutralize microorganisms that cause bad breath and prevent some bacteria from turning sugar and starches into acid, which love to wreak havoc on your teeth. Theobromine is one such major constituent in cocoa beans and is found in beneficial concentrations in dark than in milk chocolate.

Why its important to choose right type of chocolate?

Choosing the right type of chocolate is essential to benefit from its healthy compounds. Most chocolate and cocoa products—even dark chocolate—have been processed to remove most of the flavanols. Therefore, when buying chocolate, always choose the one that has listed chocolate liquor or cocoa as the first ingredient since the first ingredient listed is the one that is in the largest amount in the food product. Opt for high-quality chocolate bars that have a cocoa content of at least 70% or higher to obtain maximum heart health benefits.

To include chocolate in a healthy way, try mixing it with your oatmeal for breakfast or as a post-workout chocolate smoothie with some walnuts and hazelnuts, along with healthy lifestyle practices such as getting enough sleep and exercise. It is not a sweet, silver bullet for heart disease on its own. Consuming dark chocolate with a cocoa level of at least 70% in moderation can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.