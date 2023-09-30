Home

Heart Health: Did You Know Bad Digestion Can Affect Your Heart? 6 Ways to Maintain a Healthy Gut

Heart health is affected by several other bodily functions and digestion is one of them. Prolonged indigestion, acidity etc can have harmful impact on heart and here is how one can help improve gut health.

The heart is a complex organ and the whole body depends on it and vice versa. There are several other bodily systems that have a severe effect on cardiovascular health and we might even not know it how. One such system is digestive health. Digestion is another complex and cardinal part of the body that may determine a lot our everyday function. On an emotional level – we speak about how we may feel like we were “punched in the gut” when our hearts are wounded. Well, did you know there is a link between our gut and heart health? Your heart and gut are linked in ways you probably imagined; the secret to a healthy heart could lie in your gut.

HOW GUT IMPACTS HEART HEALTH?

Gut is home to trillions of tiny residents known as gut microbiota. This complex system between gut bacteria and the heart can influence various aspects of your cardiovascular health. It is like a control centre that regulates inflammation, cholesterol levels, and blood pressure, all of which directly impact your heart’s welfare. According to a study in Nature Medicine, certain gut bacteria can influence the way one’s body processes fats, which can directly impact cholesterol levels, a major risk factor for heart disease.

6 WAYS TO BOOST DIGESTION

Dietary Practises: Aim for a ‘rainbow’ on your plate by consuming various fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. Sleep: Quality sleep and proper hydration are essential for a harmonious gut-heart relationship. Poor sleep can disrupt the balance of your gut microbiome, leading to digestive issues. Golden Rule of Hydration: While staying adequately hydrated supports a healthy gut by aiding digestion and preventing constipation, which can have cardiovascular implications. Incorporate Probiotics: Consider incorporating probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut into your diet. These foods contain live bacteria that can help restore the balance in your gut. Fermented Foods: Yoghurt, idli, dhokla, kimchi, and several other fermented foods are like a excellent for your gut bacteria. They boost and provide essential nutrients, so add more of these foods to your meal plans. Prebiotic Foods: Feed your gut microbiome with prebiotic foods like garlic, onions, lentils, peas, beans, leeks, and asparagus. These foods contain fiber and compounds that nourish the friendly gut bacteria, helping them thrive.

In the world of health, the gut-heart connection is a real game-changer. All you need to do is take the steps to improve your gut health by embracing a diverse diet, fiber-rich foods, probiotics, fermented foods, and prebiotics.

