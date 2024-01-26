Home

Heart Health Diet: 3 Nutritionist-Backed Food Swaps to Make in Everyday Meal

Heart Health: Diet is one of the most pivotal aspects when it comes to health. From what oil we use, to the quantity of salt, and other nutrients affects the functioning of the body. Smart eating is important for a healthier you. Therefore, processed food, high sodium, and high oxalate substances pose a risk to our hearts. Increased cholesterol levels and high blood pressure may lead to heart attack risk and other ailments. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra enlisted few food swaps for a healthy and smart eating to strengthen the heart health.

3 Food Swaps For Heart Health

Why Olive Oil? Unlike ghee, olive oil is high in monounsaturated fats, which are heart-healthy and help in lowering LDL (bad cholesterol) levels. Benefits of Oats: Rich in beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber, oats help in reducing cholesterol and stabilizing blood glucose levels. Garlic and Herbs Over Salt: Using garlic and herbs instead of salt not only adds flavor but also helps in managing hypertension, a key risk factor for heart disease. Replacing high-sodium snacks with nuts and seeds can also contribute to better heart health.

Olive oil over other oils, oats, herbs over salt is a healthier choice and alternatives to savour the flavours and yet have a healthy outlook for heart. Sodium content is another aspect that should be kept in check as increase sodium leads to high blood pressure. When their is more pressure on blood vessels, it adversely affects the heart health posing a risk of an heart attack.

