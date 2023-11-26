Home

Heart Health in Winters: 5 Ways to Lower Risk of Cardiac Problems This Season

The cold winter months can pose a significant risk for people with heart conditions. The drop in temperature can trigger various physiological changes that strain the heart and increase the risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks and strokes. As the temperatures drop, the risk of heart attack and stroke increases. This is because cold weather can cause blood vessels to constrict, which can lead to blood clots. In addition, cold weather can also trigger other heart problems, such as arrhythmias.

5 reasons why winter is risky for heart patients

Constrict blood vessels: When the temperature drops, your blood vessels constrict to help your body retain heat. This can make it harder for blood to flow through your arteries, which can increase your risk of a heart attack or stroke. Increase blood pressure: Cold weather can also cause your blood pressure to rise. This is because your body is working harder to pump blood through your constricted arteries. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease. Trigger arrhythmias: Arrhythmias are irregular heartbeats. They can be caused by a number of factors, including cold weather. Arrhythmias can be dangerous because they can increase your risk of a heart attack or stroke. Make it harder to exercise: Exercise is important for heart health. However, it can be harder to exercise in cold weather. This is because cold weather can make your muscles tight and stiff, which can make it harder to move around. Increase stress: Stress can also increase your risk of heart problems. This is because stress can cause your body to release hormones that can increase your blood pressure and heart rate.

Tips to Protect Heart During Winters

Dress Warmly: Layering clothes helps maintain core body temperature and reduces the strain on the heart to regulate temperature. Regular Exercise: Maintain a regular exercise routine, but adjust activities to the weather conditions. Consider indoor activities like swimming or brisk walking indoors. Monitor Blood Pressure: Regularly check blood pressure and consult with your doctor to manage it effectively during the winter months. Hydrate Adequately: Dehydration can increase blood viscosity and strain the heart. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. Control Stress: Practice stress management techniques such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing to reduce stress levels and protect heart health.

