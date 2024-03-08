Home

Heart Health in Women: How Menopause Impacts Your Cardiovascular System? 7 Preventive Tips to Know

Menopause is an important stage in a woman’s life journey signalling the end of her reproductive period. It marks the end of her monthly menstrual periods with the ovaries ceasing to release eggs for fertilisation. Menopause usually occurs between the mid-40s to the mid-50s in most women. During the menopausal phase, there are major hormonal changes that take place in the body of a woman with a decrease in the production of estrogen and progesterone.

Estrogen plays a role in protecting women against heart disease. It reduces the risk of atherosclerosis by helping the body remove inflamed cells in the blood vessels, which would otherwise form plaques and cause a blockage. It helps keep arteries flexible and has a beneficial effect on blood lipid levels by lowering bad cholesterol (LDL) and raising levels of good cholesterol (HDL).

As a result, the drop in levels of estrogen after menopause increases the risk of heart disease with the development of atherosclerosis, a key underlying factor in many heart diseases.This is why menopause is a critical time when the health of women should be monitored and early intervention strategies implemented to reduce the risk of heart disease. Women after menopause arealso more likely to develop other conditions that can increase the risk of heart disease such as diabetes and obesity. These conditions, combined with hormonal changes set the stage for a heightened risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases.

Preventive Measures

Taking care of heart health after menopause requires an approach that takes into account all aspects including hormonal changes, lifestyle factors, and the presence of other risk factors or conditions. The following are some steps that can be taken to promote heart health:

Healthy Eating: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats is good for the heart. Limit intake of saturated fats, cholesterol (cream, butter, red meat), sodium (added salt, processed foods), and added sugars. Regular Physical Activity: Exercise helps to control weight, lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and improves overall heart health. The NHS guidelines for physical activity for adults recommend engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise each week. This should also include muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days a week. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Weight gain after menopause is common due to a slower metabolism and changes in body composition. Maintaining a healthy weight through diet and exercise can significantly reduce the risks of heart disease. Manage Stress: Chronic stress can contribute to heart disease. Meditation and yoga can help manage stress levels. Quit Smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease. Quitting smoking can dramatically reduce the risk of heart disease, regardless of your present age or how long you have smoked. Regular Health Screenings: Regular check-ups can help detect health issues at an early stage when they are easier to manage. They also help in monitoring conditions like high blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and diabetes which can lead to heart disease. Hormone Therapy: Hormone therapy can help manage menopausal symptoms that are affecting a woman’s daily life and may benefit some women in terms of heart risk. A decision on hormone therapy should be made in consultation with your doctor.

Women must take proactive steps and prioritize their heart health after menopause. They must be aware of the various measures to take so that their postmenopausal years are not only fulfilling but also heart-healthy.

