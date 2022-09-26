Heart is one of the key organs of the body. With an increase in sedentary lifestyle amongst people, monitoring heart health has become very essential. Mostly, people ignore or are not aware of the symptoms of an approaching cardiac ailment. Usually symptoms like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness, burning, tightness or pain in the centre of chest are often confused with gastritis and heartburn. Therefore timely monitoring of heart and diagnosis of any heart disease becomes very important.Also Read - Healthy Heart Diet: DO’s and DON'Ts to Eat For Healthy Heart

5 SYMPTOMS THAT CAN BE A SIGN OF HEART AILMENT

Chest Discomfort: It can include feeling of pain, tightness, pressure in the chest while resting or doing some physical activity. The feeling remains for few minutes and can be a sign of approaching heart attack. Pain spreading to the Arm: Another classic cardiac ailment symptom include radiating pain from shoulder to the left side of the body especially arm. This can be a sign of heart attack. Dizziness or Light headedness: A sudden feeling of losing balance or feeling faint can be sign of dropping blood pressure. This symptom signifies that a person’s heart is not able to pump the blood properly. Throat or Jaw Pain: Though throat or jaw pain is not related to heart but any pain or pressure spreading from chest to throat or jaw can be a sign of heart problem. Sweating: Breaking out in cold sweat without any reason either while sitting or sleeping could be a signal of heart attack.

Above symptoms are only few symptoms that should not be ignored. Other symptoms can include shortness of breath, irregular heartbeats, vomiting, indigestion, leg pain or arm pain, choking sensation, swollen ankles or extreme fatigue. With current lifestyle patterns monitoring heart symptoms has become very essential. There can be various hidden symptoms contributing to deteriorating heart health. Hence, a proper lifestyle and a timely diagnosis should not be neglected by the people. Also Read - Heart Attack: 2 Most Common Symptoms That Are Major Warning Signs

