Heart Health to Immunity, 5 Reasons Why Eating Fermented Food is the New Health Trend

People have started to become more health conscious and there are more diets, health trends and fads that come and go. The most important thing is to stay updated and have the correct and proper information about it. The latest on the charts is about fermented foods. Fermentation is one of the ancient techniques for preserving food. It was here even when there were no refrigerators What happens during fermentation? This is a process where microorganisms like fungi, and yeast, convert organic compounds like sugars, into acid or alcohol. These are natural preservatives that leave the food with a taste of tartness. This produces beneficial bacteria that are also called as probiotics and these are known to have certain health benefits too.

Fermented Food Health Benefits

Good For Digestion: Probiotics help to restore the good bacteria in the gut enhancing the process of digestion. Easy on the Stomach: The bacteria help to break down sugar, and starch and fermented food is way easier to digest. Fermented food breaks down lactose. Boost Immunity: Due to high probiotic content, fermented foods help boost the immunity system. It aids to recover faster after falling sick as they are rich in vitamin C, zinc, iron etc. May Help With Heart Health: According to a report by Healthline, Fermented foods have been associated with a lower risk of heart disease. Probiotics may also modestly reduce blood pressure and help lower total and “bad” LDL cholesterol. Good for Mental Health: According to few studies, fermented foods might as well as affect on mental Health. It might help to reduce and manage anxiety.

Fermented Food Sources

Kefir

Kombucha

Pickles

Curd

Yoghurt

