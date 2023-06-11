Home

Heart Health: Why Heart Attack is Becoming Major Among Youth? 6 Ways to Minimize The Risk

Are you’re too young to worry about heart disease? the answer is no. Here are few risk factors that reveals how heart attack is becoming common in youngsters.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death globally and has been on the rise in India over the last five years. With the fast-paced lifestyle and habit changes, the increase of cardiac arrest and allied issues have been increasing across the globe. According to health experts, heart attack was once considered an old man’s disease but now every other youngster in the age group of 30-40 years are suffering from heart attacks. There are numerous causes behind this worrisome health risk which includes, lack of physical activity, stress, lack of sleep, smoking, alcohol, diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

According to the Indian Heart Association, cardiovascular disease accounts for nearly 28% of all deaths in the country, with heart attacks being a major contributor. However, research suggests that proper nutrition and lifestyle changes can play a crucial role in preventing heart disease.

Maintaining a healthy heart is essential to living a happy and fulfilling life. There are several ways to keep your heart in shape, and one of the most important ones is through a balanced and nutrient-rich diet. The foods we consume can have a significant impact on heart health, from reducing the risk of heart disease to improving blood pressure and cholesterol levels. By understanding the link between nutrition and heart health, we can take proactive steps to reduce our risk of heart disease and improve our overall well being.

Effective Ways to Minimize The Risk of Heart Attack in Young

There is a strong correlation between nutrition and heart health. A diet high in saturated and trans fats, cholesterol, sodium, and added sugars can increase the risk of developing heart disease. On the other hand, a diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats, such as omega-3 fatty acids, can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Studies have shown that a diet high in fruits and vegetables can help reduce the risk of developing heart disease. This is because fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and contain antioxidants that can help protect the heart from damage. Similarly, a diet that is high in whole grains, such as brown rice, whole wheat bread, and quinoa, can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Whole grains are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and can help lower cholesterol levels. Antioxidants like Coenzyme Q10 and resveratrol found in certain foods and supplements have been found to improve heart function and provide heart-protective benefits. Incorporating nutrient-rich foods and nutraceuticals into our diets can help promote heart health and reduce the risk of heart disease. Certain foods and supplements contain antioxidants such as Coenzyme Q10l, which has been demonstrated to boost heart function and offer protective benefits for the heart. Including foods and nutraceuticals that are high in essential nutrients in our diets can support cardiovascular health and decrease the probability of developing heart disease. Moreover, studies say that controlling the consumption of processed and high-sugar foods, achieving and sustaining a healthy weight, and participating in regular physical exercise are crucial nutrition-related elements that can aid in decreasing the likelihood of developing heart disease. Gamma oryzanol is a natural compound that is found in rice bran oil, and it has been shown to have potential benefits for heart health. Some research suggests that gamma oryzanol may help reduce cholesterol levels, improve blood pressure, and decrease the risk of heart disease. The potential benefits of gamma oryzanol for heart health, along with the synergistic effects of combination therapy, could provide a promising approach to improving heart health. Similarly, Resveratrol found in grapes and berries, has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can improve blood flow and prevent the buildup of plaque in the arteries.

According to Dr. Vivek Srivastava, Senior Vice President: Innovation -Business Strategy and Scientific Affairs ”Heart disease is a prevalent and serious condition that is affecting younger population globally. However, by incorporating nutrient-rich foods and nutraceuticals into our diets, we can help protect our hearts and reduce our risk of heart disease. Additionally, making lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, stress management, and limiting processed and high-sugar foods can further support heart health. By taking control of our health through these simple changes, we can prevent and manage heart diseases, leading to a healthier and more fulfilling life. Remember, prevention is key, and it’s never too early or late to start taking care of our hearts!’

