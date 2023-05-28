Home

Health

Heatstroke: Major Signs to Food to Eat, Mini Guide For Preventing Sunstroke Episode

Heatstroke: Major Signs to Food to Eat, Mini Guide For Preventing Sunstroke Episode

Heatstroke or sunstroke, is a condition of overheating of the body that could lead to severe medical emergency. Therefore, we must know how to identify its signs, what we should eat and how we may prevent it.

Heatstroke Mini Guide (Freepik)

Heatstroke: As we step out during the day, we feel a slap of hot air on the face and like a reminder, we know, it is Summer peak time. With the scorching Sun and discomforting heat, a lot can happen inside and outside our bodies. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, some parts of India are to face heatwave-like conditions for some time. During this time, heatstroke becomes a common health problem that many people face. While is usually is mild, it should not be ignored and taken very seriously as sunstroke to heatstroke may turn severe in some cases.

But, how do we identify that someone is having a heatstroke? If that happens, what to do in the situation? Lastly, what to eat, and what tips can we take to prevent a heatstroke episode? These are some looming questions and something that we all should know about too. Fret not, here is a mini guide to understanding heatstroke and how to prevent it.

You may like to read

Heatstroke Mini Guide to Prevention

What is a Heatstroke?

Heat stroke is also known as sunstroke. It is a heat-related condition that occurs when the body temperature control system gets overloaded and is unable to control the steep rise in the body temperature. It happens due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures and inadequate cooling mechanisms. When the body temperature shoots over 40 degrees Celsius, a person is likely to suffer from the condition.

Trending Now

Heatstroke or sun stroke as it is called, if not treated immediately can cause sever brain damage and harm functioning of internal organs as well.

Heatstroke Signs and Symptoms Rapid heartbeat and shallow breathings Behavioural changes like feeling confused, disoriented, nauseous Vomitting is another sign. Fainting- It is one of the first signs that you are experience a heat stroke when in the Sun. Dehydration is one of the major factors. It is extremely important to consume ample of fluids. Throbbing headaches Lack of sweat: Sweat helps in cooling down the body temperature but if the body is unable naturally cool it self, it is a sign you should not ignore.

Heatstroke Prevention and Treatment

Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee has suggested certain tips to be mindful of during a heatstroke.

Stay Hydrated: At least drink 10-12 glasses or 2.5-3 liters of water Wear appropriate clothing: Light cotton, loosely fitted but closely knit clothes while working under the sun and allow the body to breath. No Exertion Outdoors: Do not exert yourself too much in the sun. Avoid going out during heatwave like conditions. Maintain a cool Body Temperature: Take cool baths to help lower body temperature.

What to Eat and What Not to Eat?

Cucumbers, lettuce, mint, watermelon, pineapple, oranges, sweet lime are good foods to add in your diet. Being low in sodium and calories, high in potassium and packed with vitamins C, A and anti-oxidants, these fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables qualify as good thirst quenchers and coolants.

Eat less of warming food

Avoid red meat, fried food, late dinner, coffee, alcohol, whole milk, cigarettes. Certain ingredients like cinnamon, garlic pepper, dried fruits, ghee should be used sparingly whilst cool ingredients such as kokum, yoghurt, raw small mangoes are preferred.

Treatment

If someone is experiencing heatstroke, immediately seek medical help. Meanwhile the immediate action one must take are:

Get the person to cool and shady place away from Sun

Remove excess clothing allowing body to cool down and breathe

Shower the person with cold water

Drink water

Keep wet towels on the head

Stay hydrated, stay fit!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES