Many different parts of India are experiencing heat waves above 40 degrees Celsius. Heatwaves occur when the normal temperature exceeds 4 to 6 degrees Celsius during summer.

The MET Department has also been warning us about heat waves for the next few days. It's very important for us to take care of ourselves and our families in such situations. For example, it is better not to step outside during the peak hours when the sun is right above our heads. The heat from the sun can easily drain our energy at such time which can easily cause dehydration, headache, heat stroke etc. Let us look at the causes of Heat strokes.

What causes a heat stroke?

Increase in body temperature

Heatstroke occurs when your body temperature increases to 40 degrees C. Mostly infants and older people are prone to it as it becomes difficult for them to maintain or regulate their body temperature effectively. You are travelling in an AC bus or working in an office with AC on and then you step out and get exposed to the heat at such instances it becomes difficult for the body to regulate the body temperature and hence it can lead to heatstroke. Also Read - World Parkinson's Day 2022: Signs, Symptoms, Causes And Treatment, All You Need To Know - Expert Speaks

Dehydration

70 per cent of our body is made up of water, hence if we do not drink enough water our body can run out of necessary fluids which are needed to keep ourselves hydrated. Your body will get dehydrated if you don’t drink enough water while you are out in sun, especially in the afternoon.

Headache

Similarly, when you are out in sun during the peak hours, at times it produces heat in your body and as the sun rays directly hit your head it is likely for people to get a headache in such situations and cause heatstroke.

Maharashtra has reported 4 deaths of people with heat strokes in the last 6 days.

Early signs and symptoms of a Heatstroke

Dizziness

Low or High Blood Pressure

Dry skin

Nausea and vomiting

Unconsciousness

Rapid breathing

Rapid Heartrate

Tips to protect yourself from the heatwave:

Avoid stepping out of your house at peak hours during summers. It is important for us to understand that we must stay hydrated by drinking enough water or juice so that our bodies have enough fluid to function properly.

When you are out in sun try to stand in areas with shades and under a tree.

Avoid travelling over long distances during peak hours.

And do not eat outside food, heavy meals high protein diet. Try to take small frequent meals.

Avoid drinking beverages like tea or coffee in excess, carbonated drinks and also most importantly alcohol should be avoided.

Wear loose and lightweight clothes

Protect yourself against sunburn. Apply sunscreen on your skin, and use sunglasses and a cap whenever possible.

Infants and elderly people should especially be taken care of and it is better to let them stay at home and not get exposed to the heatwave outside.

Take shower twice daily in the summer season when are very much exposed to the heat outside. This can also help to prevent skin infections that people can have due to the heat.

Avoid taking the medicines which tend to add more heat to your body.

Try to stay indoors as much as possible and only step out when necessary.

Avoid exercising in the sun cause more heat and sweat in your body instead you may stay indoors and exercise in your own place.

(Inputs by Dr Sulaiman Ladhani, Consulting Chest Physician MD Chest and Tuberculosis, Masina Hospital)